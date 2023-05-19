UAE
Creek Waters

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Ras Alkhor, Community Al Kheeran First

Payment plan*

Down Payment

10%

171 789 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

68 716 AED
Before the completion date

80%

1 374 310 AED
Handover

10%

172 089 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 2
Number of apartments 56
Completion date Q3 2027
Sales launch Q2 2023
Number of floors
50
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 56
Price from 1 717 888 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

Swimming pool for children

Game area

High school

Swimming pool and SPA

Outdoor swimming pool

Fitness center

Territory

Recreation area

Additionally

Shops

Transport accessibility

High school 6 km
Shop 2 km
Medical center 5 km

About project

Modern project located in the bustling Dubai Creek Harbour district sets a new standard for quality and provides you with a picturesque harbor. The building stands out with its distinctive character among skyscrapers of various styles on Creek Island.

The complex offers a collection of signature apartments, penthouses, and townhouses with 1-4 bedrooms. Every detail is carefully thought out, from the design of the living spaces to the finishing of each room, with finishing materials and hardware carefully chosen to match modern lifestyles. The open layout and floor-to-ceiling windows allow for breathtaking views of the city, Creek Beach, and Downtown Dubai. Specially designed for privacy, the landscaped podium at Creek Waters offers plenty of amenities, relaxation and play areas. The complex also includes a landscaped pool, gym, children's pool, and playground. Geant Express and Nesto Hypermarket supermarkets, Al Rakhat FZ-LLC grocery market, Dubai Square shopping center, Sayf restaurant, Nadd Al Hammar Health Center and Deira International School are all located within 5-10 minutes of the complex. Surrounded by nature Within a 15-minute drive are picturesque parks such as Creek Waterfront, Central Park, Dubai Creek Harbour Parking and Nadl Hamr Park. Residents can enjoy relaxation surrounded by evergreen plants and bright flowers. Near the main attractions Creek Marina Yacht Club and Dubai Creek Harbour Marina are located within 5-10 minutes of the complex. Business Bay и Downtown Dubai can be reached within 15 minutes. Reliable developer Emaar Properties is a company that has been involved in comprehensive development since 1997. The developer operates in key global markets not only in the UAE but also in Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco, India, Pakistan, Turkey, Canada and the USA.

More

Buildings

For sale

Price
Area
Completion date
56 offers
Total area
Price
Completion date

Infrastructure
Map

Creek Waters

