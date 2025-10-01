UAE
EN
AED - د
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service

Crystal Residences

United Arab Emirates, Sharjah, Al Khalidiah, Al Khan, Al Khan 2 Street, 1C1

Payment plan*

Down Payment

10%

84 089 AED
Registration of the contract

2%

16 818 AED
Before the completion date

20%

168 178 AED
Handover

70%

588 622 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 3
Completion date Q4 2025
Sales launch Q4 2023
Number of floors
12
Hydrophore Yes
Cooling Yes
Satellite TV Yes
Type of object
Apartment, Penthouse
Number of objects 4
Price from 840 888 AED

Inner infrastructure

Elevators

Number of elevators: 3

For children

Playground

Swimming pool for children

High school

Swimming pool and SPA

Outdoor swimming pool

Fitness center

Territory

Recreation area

Additionally

Shops

Transport accessibility

High school 3 km
Shop 1 km
Medical center 1 km
Sea 100 m

About project

A residential complex in the coastal area of Maryam Island. Discover a tranquil way of life and enjoy picturesque views of the Persian Gulf every day. The complex features 234 residences, including 1-4 bedroom apartments, 3-4 bedroom townhouses, and 4 bedroom duplexes. All units are designed in a modern style that goes beyond the current standards of luxury and comfort.

Residents can enjoy a luxurious lifestyle with amenities like an infinity pool, children's pool, playground, fitness center, and landscaped podium-level areas. Within a 5-minute drive, you'll find Blossom Al Maryam Island Nursery, Safartas Restaurant & Deli, Dyar Al Sham Restaurant & Sweet, Mazaya Medical Center, Westford University College and Victoria International School. Transport accessibility The residential complex is centrally located in Sharjah, allowing for quick access to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport and Sharjah International Airport are just 10 and 20 minutes away, respectively. Iconic architecture of Sharjah The architectural project is designed to provide natural shading in open areas and aims to harmoniously blend elegance and comfort. High-quality finish The kitchen features built-in cabinets with laminate finishing and a stone countertop with porcelain overlay. Industrial wood is used in the walk-in closet. Ceilings are finished with cement plaster in the living rooms, bedrooms, and maid's rooms. Reliable developer Eagle Hills is a company specializing in real estate investments and development since 2014. The developer's mission is to promote economic growth by developing and revitalizing entire communities.

More

Buildings

For sale

Price
Area
Completion date
3 offers
Total area
Price
Completion date

Infrastructure
Map

0 objects in the presentation