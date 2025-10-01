- Home
- Residential complexes
- Crystal Residences
Crystal Residences
Payment plan*
10%84 089 AED
2%
20%168 178 AED
70%588 622 AED
About the project
Inner infrastructure
Elevators
Number of elevators: 3
For children
Playground
Swimming pool for children
High school
Swimming pool and SPA
Outdoor swimming pool
Fitness center
Territory
Recreation area
Additionally
Shops
Transport accessibility
About project
A residential complex in the coastal area of Maryam Island. Discover a tranquil way of life and enjoy picturesque views of the Persian Gulf every day. The complex features 234 residences, including 1-4 bedroom apartments, 3-4 bedroom townhouses, and 4 bedroom duplexes. All units are designed in a modern style that goes beyond the current standards of luxury and comfort.
Residents can enjoy a luxurious lifestyle with amenities like an infinity pool, children's pool, playground, fitness center, and landscaped podium-level areas. Within a 5-minute drive, you'll find Blossom Al Maryam Island Nursery, Safartas Restaurant & Deli, Dyar Al Sham Restaurant & Sweet, Mazaya Medical Center, Westford University College and Victoria International School. Transport accessibility The residential complex is centrally located in Sharjah, allowing for quick access to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport and Sharjah International Airport are just 10 and 20 minutes away, respectively. Iconic architecture of Sharjah The architectural project is designed to provide natural shading in open areas and aims to harmoniously blend elegance and comfort. High-quality finish The kitchen features built-in cabinets with laminate finishing and a stone countertop with porcelain overlay. Industrial wood is used in the walk-in closet. Ceilings are finished with cement plaster in the living rooms, bedrooms, and maid's rooms. Reliable developer Eagle Hills is a company specializing in real estate investments and development since 2014. The developer's mission is to promote economic growth by developing and revitalizing entire communities.More