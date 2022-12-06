UAE
DAMAC Casa

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeirah, Al Safouh Second, Concord Tower

Payment plan*

Down Payment

20%

496 000 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

99 200 AED
Before the completion date

50%

1 240 000 AED
Handover

20%

496 000 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 379
Completion date Q2 2028
Sales launch Q4 2023
Number of floors
43
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 379
Price from 2 480 000 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

Swimming pool and SPA

Outdoor swimming pool

Sauna

Jacuzzi

Territory

Recreation area

Garden

Barbeque area

Transport accessibility

Public transport 450 m
High school 1 km
Shop 850 m
Medical center 4 km
Metro station 1 km

About project

The new high-rise complex in the coastal area of Al Sufouh is a tranquil corner that allows you to escape the hustle and bustle of the city. Discover the perfect blend of a dynamic lifestyle and serene relaxation while enjoying breathtaking views of the famous Palm Jumeirah district and the sea.

The complex offers an exclusive collection of 1-5 bedroom luxury and super-luxury apartments. Townhouses with 1-3 bedrooms are located at the podium level. Private pools and landscaped gardens are situated on the terraces. On the premises, you'll find a spa salon, lounge areas, an island pool in the midst of an artificial beach, palm gardens, barbecue areas, a children's playground, jacuzzi, sauna and steam room, an aquarium and relaxation zones. Within a 10-minute drive, you can access Supercare Pharmacy, restaurants like Cilantro, Certo and L'AVO, schools such as the School of Business Administration and Regent International School, Dubai Internet City Lake Park and the Prime Medical Center in Barsha Heights. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located near the Sheikh Zayed Road, a major highway that runs through the entire city. Dubai International Airport is 27 minutes away by car, and Al Maktoum International Airport is 30 minutes from home. Iconic architecture of Dubai Rising majestically above Dubai, the residential complex with its avant-garde design seamlessly blends into the city's grand panorama. Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment real estate in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer strives to take a leading position in the construction sector by turning its clients' dreams into reality.

