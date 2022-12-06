DG1 Living

UAE
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, 7th Street, 57A

Payment plan*

Down Payment

20%

600 667 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

120 133 AED
Before the completion date

50%

1 501 666 AED
Handover

30%

901 000 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 5
Completion date Q4 2026
Sales launch Q2 2023
Number of floors
19
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 5
Price from 3 003 333 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children

High school

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Territory

Recreation area

Barbeque area

Additionally

Shops

Medical center

Transport accessibility

Public transport 350 m
High school 2 km
Shop 78 m
Medical center 5 km
Sea 5 km

About project

New conceptual project is located in the coastal area of Dubai Water Canal in the heart of Business Bay. It's an excellent opportunity to live close to the main attractions of the emirate while enjoying the views of the canal and city panorama.

The limited collection of 1-3 bedroom apartments offers well-planned layouts and high-quality finishes. All units come with a spacious balcony, a walk-in closet in the master bedroom, a laundry room, and a storage room. The 3-bedroom apartments also feature a separate maid's room with an ensuite bathroom. The complex provides a range of amenities, including a gym, swimming pools, BBQ areas, leisure spaces, observation deck, and wellness centers. The residents also receive membership to the prestigious Trump International Golf Club. Nearby, you can find Little Mart Mini Mart, Choithrams Atria, Cali-Poke California Seafood House, and Moon Restaurant and Cafe, while the Warehouse Gym, Al Habtoor Tennis Academy, Safa Park, Jumeirah English Speaking School, Global Indian International School, Medcare Near Al Safa Park, and Prime Medical Center - Jumeirah are just a 5-10 minute drive away. Transport accessibility The residential complex is strategically located close to Al A'amal Street, with easy access to Al Hadiqa Road and Al Khail Road, which allows reaching the main locations of Dubai within half an hour. Dubai International Airport is just a 20-minute drive away. Iconic architecture of Dubai The original architecture of the building, with its curved facade elements, was designed by the renowned Gensler bureau. Glass balcony railings offer breathtaking views. Reliable developer Dar Al Arkan is a company that has been involved in the construction, maintenance, demolition and restructuring of residential and commercial properties since 1994. They have completed 15 000 housing units in their years of operation in the international market.

