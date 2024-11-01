- Home
Divine Living
Payment plan*
20%149 040 AED
4%
20%149 040 AED
60%447 120 AED
About the project
Inner infrastructure
Elevators
Number of elevators: 3
High-speed elevators
For children
Playground
Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
Swimming pool
Territory
Garden
Transport accessibility
About project
The residential complex in the fast-growing Arjan district is a true oasis of tranquility in a bustling city. Live surrounded by well-maintained parks and close to Dubai's main attractions. The complex offers studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments. All units come with an Italian brand kitchen, modern Elba appliances, double-glazed windows, ceramic tile flooring, built-in wardrobes, and bathrooms with sanitary ware.
The premises feature a wide range of premium amenities, including a playground, gym, pools for children and adults, a lobby, landscaped gardens, and parking. Within a 5-10 minute drive, you can reach Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, Genesis Healthcare Centre, Neuro Spinal Hospital, VIVA Supermarket - Arjan, Grandiose Supermarket - Arjan Al Barsha South, Australian International School, Zayed Educational Complex, Safa Community School, Nord Anglia International School Dubai, Modern Pharmacy LLC - Al Barsha Branch and Circle Mall JVC. Transport accessibility The complex provides quick access to Sheikh Zayed Road and Umm Suqeim Street, allowing you to easily reach any part of the city. The drive to Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport takes 23 minutes. Surrounded by nature The famous Miracle Garden is only a 3-minute drive away. Within 15 minutes, you can reach the Butterfly Garden and Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, a unique natural site known for its pink flamingos. Reliable developer Driven Properties is a leading real estate company involved in property acquisition and management, vacation home rentals, interior design, development consulting, and mortgages. The company's growth and success are attributed to its presence in new markets, including the Gulf region, China and Africa.More