Dolce Vita

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Barsha South 3, Umm Suqeim Street, 19Y

Payment plan*

Down Payment

30%

382 800 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

51 040 AED
Before the completion date

60%

765 600 AED
Handover

10%

127 600 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 20
Completion date Q2 2026
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 20
Price from 1 276 000 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children

Swimming pool for children

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Sauna

Jacuzzi

Fitness center

Territory

Recreation area

Garden

Additionally

Shops

Restaurant / cafe

Conference room

Terrace

Transport accessibility

Public transport 750 m
High school 1 km
Shop 450 m
Medical center 260 m
Sea 12 km

About project

New hotel service project inspired by Italian traditions in the Arjan area. A luxurious fountain, lush landscape, gazebos, European decorative elements - all of this allows you to experience the lifestyle of historical Florence.

The complex offers studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms that allow you to relax and rejuvenate after a long day. All units have open terraces, carefully selected finishes and decor. The layouts include bedrooms, bathrooms, guest toilets, a laundry room, kitchen, and multipurpose space. Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle, including a lobby, pools with relaxation areas and a bar, a meeting deck with a 360-degree view, lounges, a golf club, restaurants, an open landscaped terrace, cafes, a wellness club with a gym, steam room, sauna, SPA, and jacuzzi, shops, and well-maintained gardens. Within a 5-10 minute walk, you can reach Safa Community School, Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, Greenheart Organic Farms, Lifco Supermarket Arjan, Rightbuy Supermarket, Grill Master Restaurant, and The Curry Lane Restaurant (Arjaan Branch), KARZ Beauty Salon. Near the main attractions Within a 10-minute drive, you can reach Dubai Hills Mall, IMG Worlds of Adventure, and Dubai Autodrome. Popular destinations such as Dubai Marina, Business Bay, and Downtown Dubai are 20 minutes away from the complex. Surrounded by nature Nearby, you can find Platinum Park, The Prince Park, Village Green, The Oasis, the Garden of Wonders, and Dubai Butterfly Garden. Take a stroll through the parks to relax or enjoy a picnic with family and friends. Reliable developer Vincitore Real Estate Development LLC is a developer that has been building luxury residential complexes in the Italian, Roman, and European styles in the UAE since 2013. The company has received the following awards: International Finance Awards 2017, Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2017-2022, Meed Awards 2018, International Business Excellence Awards 2018, Gulf Real Estate Awards 2018.

