Eleganz
About the project
Inner infrastructure
For children
Playground
Swimming pool for children
Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
Swimming pool
Sauna
Fitness center
Sport
Sports ground
Territory
Recreation area
Promenade
Barbeque area
Additionally
Terrace
Transport accessibility
About project
The new residential complex in the prosperous JVC area is distinguished by its elegant architecture, convenient location and fully landscaped grounds. The complex offers fully furnished 1-2 bedroom apartments and 4 bedroom townhouses.
Residents of the complex have access to complete infrastructure: swimming pools, children's playground, gyms, walking and recreation areas, shops and restaurants. Nearby there are green parks, children's and sports grounds, schools and shopping centers. Transport accessibility The JVC area is located at the intersection of the main highways Al Khail Rd and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Rd., which allows you to quickly reach anywhere in the city. Reliable developer Danube Properties is one of the largest companies in the UAE market, founded in 1993. During his activity, the developer has won more than 50 prestigious awards due to the high quality of real estate and an individual approach to each client.More