Eleganz

82, Dana Road, Jumeirah Village Circle, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Payment plan*

Registration of the contract

40%

570 400 AED
+

4%

57 040 AED
Post-Handover

60%

855 600 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 100
Completion date Q4 2023
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 100
Price from 1 426 000 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

Swimming pool for children

Game area

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Sauna

Fitness center

Sport

Sports ground

Territory

Recreation area

Promenade

Barbeque area

Additionally

Terrace

Transport accessibility

Public transport 1 km
High school 3 km
Shop 900 m
Medical center 6 km

About project

The new residential complex in the prosperous JVC area is distinguished by its elegant architecture, convenient location and fully landscaped grounds. The complex offers fully furnished 1-2 bedroom apartments and 4 bedroom townhouses.

Residents of the complex have access to complete infrastructure: swimming pools, children's playground, gyms, walking and recreation areas, shops and restaurants. Nearby there are green parks, children's and sports grounds, schools and shopping centers. Transport accessibility The JVC area is located at the intersection of the main highways Al Khail Rd and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Rd., which allows you to quickly reach anywhere in the city. Reliable developer Danube Properties is one of the largest companies in the UAE market, founded in 1993. During his activity, the developer has won more than 50 prestigious awards due to the high quality of real estate and an individual approach to each client.

Buildings

For sale

Price
Area
Completion date
100 offers
Total area
Price
Completion date

Infrastructure
Map

