Ellington Views

United Arab Emirates, Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, Vienna Street, 99

Payment plan*

Down Payment

20%

393 166 AED
Registration of the contract

2%

39 317 AED
Before the completion date

30%

589 748 AED
Handover

50%

982 914 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 2
Number of apartments 11
Completion date Q1 2027
Number of floors
20, 15
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 11
Price from 1 965 828 AED

Inner infrastructure

Elevators

Number of elevators: 6, 6

High-speed elevators

For children

Game area

Swimming pool and SPA

Outdoor swimming pool

Fitness center

Territory

Recreation area

Barbeque area

Additionally

Cinema

Library

Transport accessibility

High school 3 km
Shop 1 km
Medical center 1 km
Metro station 1 km

About project

A new project in the village of Al Hamra, in the renowned emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. Relax and immerse yourself in the resort's world, while enjoying stunning views of lush greenery from the Al Hamra golf course and the yacht marina on Al Marjan Island. The complex offers studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments. All units come with a balcony, laundry facilities, and storage space in the bedroom. Some apartments include a maid's room.

On-site amenities include an infinity pool, beach club, mini-golf, fitness and spa area, barbecue area, children's club, a gaming zone with water activities, clubhouse, cinema, library, and relaxation areas. Within a 10-minute radius, you'll find the RAK Rugby RAPTORS sports club, The Frisky Fox restaurant, RAK Medical Center Al Hamra, Spinneys and RAK Grocery Store, Al Hamra Mall shopping center, and RAK Academy — British School Al Hamra. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Salem Road, allowing for quick travel to the emirate's main locations. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is just a 27-minute drive away. High-quality finish The apartments feature a harmonious blend of elegance, comfort, and functionality. The design incorporates light tones and uses natural materials such as marble, porcelain tiles, and ceramic granite. The kitchens come equipped with the necessary appliances. Reliable developer Ellington Properties is a major developer that has been offering residential real estate in the most popular locations in Dubai since 2014. In 2021, the company received the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Award 2021 in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in Dubai".

