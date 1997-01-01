Fairway Villas 2

- Home
Modern project in the popular Emaar South community, surrounded by picturesque nature. Discover a resort-style living experience near a pristine golf course, and enjoy panoramic views of a large park and tree-lined streets. The villa complex, featuring 3-4 bedrooms, offers a high level of comfort, spaciousness, and exquisite design. The floor plans include a double-height foyer, terraces, multiple parking spaces, a dining area, a living room, and a staff bedroom with an en-suite bathroom.
The premises include a community center, a park, pools for children and adults, a playground, an event hall, a jogging track, and a gym. Within 5-10 minutes, you can reach Geant Express and Grand Hyper Sakany, while slightly further away are Expo City Dubai, Al Qudra Lakes, and Action Park - Paintball in Dubai. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architectural project is executed in a modern style with a predominance of simple geometric forms. The villas are presented in two variants, Astra and Nova, featuring white and light brown shades. Straight roofs, spacious balconies with lattice railings, and terraces complete the design. Reliable developer Emaar Properties is a company that has been engaged in complex development since 1997. The developer is present in key global markets not only in the UAE but also in Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco, India, Pakistan, Turkey, Canada and the USA.More