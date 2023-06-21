Fashionz by Danube

UAE
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Jumeirah Village Triangle, JVT District 4, D46 Street, 1

Payment plan*

Down Payment

10%

132 900 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

53 160 AED
Before the completion date

55%

730 950 AED
Post-Handover

35%

465 150 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 68
Completion date Q3 2026
Sales launch Q2 2023
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 68
Price from 1 329 000 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

Swimming pool for children

Game area

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Jacuzzi

Fitness center

Beauty shop

Barbershop

Sport

Table tennis room

Territory

Garden

Barbeque area

Additionally

Cinema

Terrace

Transport accessibility

High school 900 m
Shop 500 m
Sea 9 km

About project

The modern FashionTV-branded project introduces a new lifestyle concept from haute couture. Live in the popular Jumeirah Village Triangle area and enjoy exceptional international-level amenities. The complex offers 790 branded studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. Various layout formats are available to ensure maximum comfort for each resident. All lots are designed to meet the needs of future buyers.

Residents can enjoy a luxurious lifestyle with access to children's and adult pools, a terrace, meditation areas, jacuzzi, lounge, multifunctional court, treadmill, gym, rooftop open area, pergola, Japanese garden, ice rink, beauty salon, business center, game room, BBQ area, outdoor cinema, children's playground, and table tennis. Sunmarke School and Arcadia School, Favourite Supermarket JVT, JVT Community Park, and Lincoln's Garden are all within walking distance. Near the main attractions Nearby attractions include Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Jumeirah Beach, all reachable within 15-20 minutes by car. Close to the beach Jumeirah Beach is located nearby – a true paradise styled like a picturesque oasis. The beach attracts attention with its well-groomed lawns, exotic plants and gardens. Reliable developer Danube Properties is one of the largest companies in the UAE market, founded in 1993. During his activity, the developer has won more than 50 prestigious awards due to the high quality of real estate and an individual approach to each client.

