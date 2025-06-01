UAE
EN
AED - د
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service

Floarea Residence

2/10, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, Al Barsha South 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Payment plan*

Down Payment

15%

81 750 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

21 800 AED
Before the completion date

35%

190 750 AED
Handover

50%

272 500 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 45
Completion date Q2 2025
Sales launch Q3 2023
Number of floors
11
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 45
Price from 545 000 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

Swimming pool for children

High school

Swimming pool and SPA

Outdoor swimming pool

Sauna

Fitness center

Territory

Barbeque area

Additionally

Shops

Transport accessibility

Public transport 650 m
High school 1 km
Shop 500 m
Medical center 2 km

About project

A new project in Arjan, a tranquil oasis near the bustling city center. Discover a world where the boundaries between life and reality gently intertwine, creating a space of unity and serenity. The complex offers studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments. All units are equipped with a "smart home" system that allows remote control of lighting, curtains, and household appliances.

The premises provide all the amenities for living and leisure: a children's pool, yoga studio, sauna and steam room, clubhouse, fitness center, outdoor and indoor playgrounds, infinity pool, and a barbecue area. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find Top In Town, Grandiose, and VIVA supermarkets, Nord Anglia International School, Australian International School, Nahash Restaurant and Mediclinic Parkview Hospital. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, allowing for quick access to Dubai's main locations. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached within 30 minutes. High-quality finish The apartments feature high-quality fittings and Italian tiles, with wall cladding in place. The kitchen and bathroom are equipped with a refrigerator, oven, microwave, dishwasher and Teka washing machine. Reliable developer Mashriq Elite Development is a company focused on providing quality real estate management services, ranging from managing rental properties to equipment and technical maintenance.

More

Buildings

For sale

Price
Area
Completion date
45 offers
Total area
Price
Completion date

Infrastructure
Map

0 objects in the presentation