Golf Vista Heights by London Gate

Key features of the complex Golf Vista Heights will offer residents all the necessary amenities: a cozy green rooftop lounge area, barbecue area, swimming pool for adults and children, children's playground and an open-air cinema. The building will have a state-of-the-art fitness center, a terrace gym and a health club. Infrastructure Features Dubai Sports City neighborhood is known for its comfort and safety. There is plenty of greenery and parks for walking. Sports enthusiasts will enjoy cycling and jogging tracks, tennis courts, golf and cricket fields. Families with children will appreciate the availability of several good schools. There are shops and restaurants close to the complex. Within walking distance are a large outdoor stadium where sports and entertainment events are held, the Dubai Autodrome and a stunning butterfly garden. Quality finishes Apartments with cozy terraces, fitted kitchens and luxurious spa-style bathrooms provide a calm and safe haven. Interiors with elegant contemporary design harmonize muted tones, natural elements and natural light. Each flat features the latest smart lock technology, with access via fingerprint or mobile app. Transport accessibility The prime location provides easy access to the major highways of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, allowing easy access to the center of Dubai's attractions and major shopping centers within 25 minutes. The nearest Jumeirah Beach is a 25-minute drive away. Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive away.

