Granada at Bloom Living

United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, Zayed City, MZ12

Payment plan*

Registration of the contract

2%

1 182 AED
Before the completion date

40%

23 640 AED
Handover

60%

35 460 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 5
Completion date Q4 2026
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 5
Price from 59 100 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Territory

Recreation area

Promenade

Barbeque area

Additionally

Shops

Medical center

Restaurant / cafe

Conference room

Transport accessibility

Public transport 1 km
High school 1 km
Shop 2 km
Medical center 2 km
Airport 11 km

About project

A new phase of the Bloom Living community, inspired by Mediterranean style, in the developing Zayed City district. Discover an active lifestyle surrounded by gardens and shaded pathways. The complex offers studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments. All residences feature balconies and panoramic glazing. Some units come with a maid's room. The windows provide views of the landscaped area.

The complex features a clubhouse, community centers, playgrounds, pools, BBQ areas, fitness centers, lounge areas, cafes and promenades. Within a 10-minute drive, you can reach the Retaj Medical Center, Reach British School, Modern Private School, Al Maharat Private School, Elysium Cafe and Restaurant, Lulu Express and Hyde Park Supermarket. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Sweihan Road, allowing for quick travel to Abu Dhabi's famous locations. Abu Dhabi International Airport is just a 13-minute drive away. Iconic architecture of Abu Dhabi The residential complex is named after the ancient Spanish town, which is reflected in its concept. Pastel beige tones and natural finishing materials create a genuinely cozy atmosphere. Reliable developer Bloom Properties is a company specializing in real estate construction and sustainable projects in the UAE since 2009. The developer has already delivered over 5,000 homes, with another 4,000 buildings currently under construction.

More

Buildings

For sale

Price
Area
Completion date
5 offers
Total area
Price
Completion date

Infrastructure
Map

