Harbour Lights

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai Maritime City Street, WS06

Payment plan*

Down Payment

20%

579 600 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

115 920 AED
Before the completion date

50%

1 449 000 AED
Handover

30%

869 400 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 15
Completion date Q2 2027
Sales launch Q4 2022
Number of floors
52
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 15
Price from 2 898 000 AED

Inner infrastructure

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Territory

Recreation area

Garden

Barbeque area

Additionally

Restaurant / cafe

Conference room

Transport accessibility

High school 3 km
Shop 250 m
Medical center 1 km
Sea 100 m

About project

The apartment complex by the fashionable de GRISOGONO house in Dubai Maritime City brings the dream of living by the sea to life. Its location in the economic center is perfect for those seeking a dynamic urban lifestyle. The apartments range from 1 to 3 bedrooms and offer breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf. Some units feature a private terrace pool, laundry room and staff quarters.

The complex offers a wide range of premium amenities, including a swimming pool, barbecue area, landscaped gardens, yoga and Pilates studio, fitness center, relaxation areas, and parking. Within a 5-10 minute drive, you can reach Tyler's Tavern, Aloha and KoBASHi at Port Rashid restaurants, Etihad Museum, Little Diamond Nursery — Al Raffa, New Academy School, International Modern Hospital and Aster Hospital — Mankhool. Transport accessibility The complex is situated on a secluded waterfront. It takes 10 minutes to reach the main Sheikh Zayed Road, and a 18-minute drive to Dubai International Airport. High-quality finish The design project was carried out by de GRISOGONO. Luxurious white and gold decorative elements create accents on the ceiling and walls, while spacious panoramic windows visually expand the space. Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment real estate in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer strives to take a leading position in the construction sector by turning its clients' dreams into reality.

Buildings

For sale

Price
Area
Completion date
Total area
Price
Completion date

Infrastructure
Map

