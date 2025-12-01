UAE
Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Payment plan*

Registration of the contract

10%

250 000 AED
+

4%

100 000 AED
Before the completion date

25%

625 000 AED
Handover

65%

1 625 000 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 3
Completion date Q4 2025
Sales launch Q4 2023
Number of floors
13
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 3
Price from 2 500 000 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

Swimming pool and SPA

Outdoor swimming pool

Fitness center

Transport accessibility

Shop 1 km
Sea 1 km

About project

An exclusive apartment complex in the Deira district, located on the artificial archipelago of Dubai Islands. Nestled amidst the vibrant urban landscape, Haven Living becomes an oasis of warmth and comfort, blending contemporary sophistication with elegance.

The complex features apartments with 1-4 bedrooms, with a special emphasis on duplex residences featuring private terraces and pools – a manifestation of functionality and elegance. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer panoramic views of the surrounding landscape, inviting residents to appreciate the beauty of their environment. Residents of the complex have access to a lobby, an open pool, a gym, and a children's playground. Within a 10-minute drive, one can find Souk Al Marfa market, Dubai Islands Marina yacht club, and Bait Al Zain Mandi restaurant. The area is actively developing, with plans for iconic hotels, a 20-kilometer Blue Flag beach, health centers, and family resorts in the near future. Iconic architecture of Dubai The building's finish incorporates natural materials – from rich wood textures to smooth stones adorning the facade – each element carefully chosen to create a seamless connection between modern design and the natural world. High-quality finish The residences boast refined modern design, characterized by a neutral color palette, natural materials, and thoughtful spaces. The concept is built on utilizing natural light and creating a seamless transition between interior and exterior spaces. Reliable developer Driven Properties is a leading real estate company involved in property acquisition and management, vacation home rentals, interior design, development consulting, and mortgages. The company's growth and success are attributed to its presence in new markets, including the Gulf region, China and Africa.

