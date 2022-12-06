UAE
IVY Gardens

United Arab Emirates, Dubai - Al Ain Road, 6/1

Payment plan*

Down Payment

15%

192 944 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

51 452 AED
Before the completion date

65%

836 093 AED
Post-Handover

20%

257 259 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 9
Completion date Q2 2026
Number of floors
18
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 9
Price from 1 286 296 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

Swimming pool for children

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Sauna

Fitness center

Territory

Recreation area

Barbeque area

Additionally

Cinema

Transport accessibility

Public transport 110 m
High school 500 m
Shop 550 m

About project

New project in the heart of the DubaiLand Residence Complex (DLRC) that combines the best of urban living with the tranquility and beauty of nature. The complex offers studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments, with private pools for each lot that provide a sense of exceptional luxury and offer the best of lifestyle. The apartments are equipped with everything necessary for comfortable living.

On the complex grounds, there are pools, a gym, landscaped gardens, walking and jogging paths, a cinema, relaxation and barbecue areas, a sauna, and a children's playground. Within walking distance, there are supermarkets such as Shua Al Madina, Supermarket in Dubai Land, and New West Zone, as well as Life Pharmacy 95 Dubailand, The Aquila School, Hemam Learning Difficulties Center, Sri Krishna Bhavan Dubailand Branch, and Foodies Junction Restaurant Co. Surrounded by nature DSO Lake Park, with its lake and jogging paths, is only 10 minutes away from the complex. Themed parks such as IMG Worlds of Adventure and Global Village are located a little further away. Reliable developer Samana Developers is one of the fastest-growing developers in the UAE, implementing projects under the motto «Always on time». The developer has been awarded three awards for its flagship projects, including «Best Sustainable Project of the Year», «Best Affordable Luxury Real Estate», and «Best Innovative Design in the Middle East».

