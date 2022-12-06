- Home
IVY Gardens
About project
New project in the heart of the DubaiLand Residence Complex (DLRC) that combines the best of urban living with the tranquility and beauty of nature. The complex offers studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments, with private pools for each lot that provide a sense of exceptional luxury and offer the best of lifestyle. The apartments are equipped with everything necessary for comfortable living.
On the complex grounds, there are pools, a gym, landscaped gardens, walking and jogging paths, a cinema, relaxation and barbecue areas, a sauna, and a children's playground. Within walking distance, there are supermarkets such as Shua Al Madina, Supermarket in Dubai Land, and New West Zone, as well as Life Pharmacy 95 Dubailand, The Aquila School, Hemam Learning Difficulties Center, Sri Krishna Bhavan Dubailand Branch, and Foodies Junction Restaurant Co. Surrounded by nature DSO Lake Park, with its lake and jogging paths, is only 10 minutes away from the complex. Themed parks such as IMG Worlds of Adventure and Global Village are located a little further away. Reliable developer Samana Developers is one of the fastest-growing developers in the UAE, implementing projects under the motto «Always on time». The developer has been awarded three awards for its flagship projects, including «Best Sustainable Project of the Year», «Best Affordable Luxury Real Estate», and «Best Innovative Design in the Middle East».More