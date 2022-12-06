- Home
- -
- Residential complexes
- -
- J One Towers
J One Towers
J One, Business Bay, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
DeveloperRKM Durar Properties
Total areafrom 92 m² to 171 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price2 450 000 AED
from 2 450 000 AED
0%
from 21 231 AED/m²
Payment plan*
Down Payment
30%735 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%
98 000 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
About the project
Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 5
Number of floors
19
Hydrophore Yes
Facade
Reinforced Concrete
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 5
Price from 2 450 000 AED
Building height
65 m
Inner infrastructure
For children
Playground
High school
Swimming pool and SPA
Outdoor swimming pool
Fitness center
Territory
Recreation area
Garden
Additionally
Shops
Restaurant / cafe
Conference room
Transport accessibility
Public transport 1 km
High school 2 km
Shop 1 km
Medical center 6 km
Metro station 2 km
About project
More
Buildings
For sale
5 offers
Total area
Price
Completion date