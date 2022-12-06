UAE
J One Towers

J One, Business Bay, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Payment plan*

Down Payment

30%

735 000 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

98 000 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 5
Number of floors
19
Hydrophore Yes
Facade
Reinforced Concrete
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 5
Price from 2 450 000 AED
Building height
65 m

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

High school

Swimming pool and SPA

Outdoor swimming pool

Fitness center

Territory

Recreation area

Garden

Additionally

Shops

Restaurant / cafe

Conference room

Transport accessibility

Public transport 1 km
High school 2 km
Shop 1 km
Medical center 6 km
Metro station 2 km

About project

More

Buildings

For sale

Price
Area
Completion date
5 offers
Total area
Price
Completion date

Infrastructure
Map

