Liv Residence

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeira, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, 291/1

Payment plan*

Down Payment

10%

329 955 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

131 982 AED
Before the completion date

40%

1 319 819 AED
Post-Handover

50%

1 649 774 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 2
Completion date Q3 2020
Number of floors
28
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 2
Price from 3 299 548 AED

Inner infrastructure

Elevators

High-speed elevators

For children

Playground

Swimming pool and SPA

Outdoor swimming pool

Sauna

Fitness center

Beauty shop

Barbershop

Territory

Garden

Barbeque area

Additionally

Shops

Restaurant / cafe

Conference room

Transport accessibility

Public transport 400 m
Shop 61 m
Metro station 1 km
Sea 550 m

About project

Modern project is located on the seafront in the prestigious Dubai Marina. Enjoy breathtaking views of the Persian Gulf, Palm Jumeirah, JBR Beach, Atlantis Hotel and the Ferris wheel. The residential complex offers studios, 1-3 bedroom apartments, and penthouses. All units come with built-in wardrobes, en-suite bathrooms, functional kitchen fittings, and furniture. Some apartments also feature a separate bathroom for staff. Penthouses include a storage room, laundry room, family room, and a ladies' room.

On-site amenities include a fitness club, landscaped swimming pool, children's play areas, garden, barbecue area, lounge zone, restaurants, shops, sauna, and steam room. Within walking distance, you will find Safestway Supermarket, Freshmart Supermarket, Beauty By Kamila, LIFE Pharmacy - Diamond 3, and The Platform Studios - Boutique Fitness Hub. The location also provides easy access to business districts, entertainment areas, and attractions such as Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab, and The Walk JBR, all within a 15-minute drive. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located near Sheikh Zayed Road, providing quick access to any part of the city. Tram and bus stops, as well as Sobha Realty and DMCC metro stations, are located nearby. Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached within 30 minutes. Close to the beach JBR Beach, a picturesque oasis, is just a 10-minute walk away. The beach features a wide sandy shore and well-planned infrastructure. High-quality finish The bright apartments with natural wood finishes, quartz countertops, and textured ceramic tiles will appeal to luxury enthusiasts. The lobby interior design was created by the MWM studio, offering a sense of calm and well-being reminiscent of a 5-star hotel. Reliable developer LIV Developers is the international developer that creates projects around the world: New York, Los Angeles, Istanbul and Dubai. In the Dubai market, the developer chooses exclusively economically attractive areas, including Palm Jumeirah, Perl Jumeirah, Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Emirate Hills and Jebel Ali.

Price
Area
Completion date
2 offers
Total area
Price
Completion date

