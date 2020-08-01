- Home
Liv Residence
Payment plan*
10%329 955 AED
4%
40%1 319 819 AED
50%1 649 774 AED
About the project
Inner infrastructure
Elevators
High-speed elevators
For children
Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
Outdoor swimming pool
Sauna
Fitness center
Beauty shop
Barbershop
Territory
Garden
Barbeque area
Additionally
Shops
Restaurant / cafe
Conference room
Transport accessibility
About project
Modern project is located on the seafront in the prestigious Dubai Marina. Enjoy breathtaking views of the Persian Gulf, Palm Jumeirah, JBR Beach, Atlantis Hotel and the Ferris wheel. The residential complex offers studios, 1-3 bedroom apartments, and penthouses. All units come with built-in wardrobes, en-suite bathrooms, functional kitchen fittings, and furniture. Some apartments also feature a separate bathroom for staff. Penthouses include a storage room, laundry room, family room, and a ladies' room.
On-site amenities include a fitness club, landscaped swimming pool, children's play areas, garden, barbecue area, lounge zone, restaurants, shops, sauna, and steam room. Within walking distance, you will find Safestway Supermarket, Freshmart Supermarket, Beauty By Kamila, LIFE Pharmacy - Diamond 3, and The Platform Studios - Boutique Fitness Hub. The location also provides easy access to business districts, entertainment areas, and attractions such as Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab, and The Walk JBR, all within a 15-minute drive. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located near Sheikh Zayed Road, providing quick access to any part of the city. Tram and bus stops, as well as Sobha Realty and DMCC metro stations, are located nearby. Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached within 30 minutes. Close to the beach JBR Beach, a picturesque oasis, is just a 10-minute walk away. The beach features a wide sandy shore and well-planned infrastructure. High-quality finish The bright apartments with natural wood finishes, quartz countertops, and textured ceramic tiles will appeal to luxury enthusiasts. The lobby interior design was created by the MWM studio, offering a sense of calm and well-being reminiscent of a 5-star hotel. Reliable developer LIV Developers is the international developer that creates projects around the world: New York, Los Angeles, Istanbul and Dubai. In the Dubai market, the developer chooses exclusively economically attractive areas, including Palm Jumeirah, Perl Jumeirah, Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Emirate Hills and Jebel Ali.More