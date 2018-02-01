- Home
- -
- Residential complexes
- -
- Mushrif Village
Mushrif Village
About the project
Inner infrastructure
For children
Playground
High school
Swimming pool and SPA
Swimming pool
Fitness center
Territory
Garden
Promenade
Additionally
Shops
Medical center
Transport accessibility
About project
Residential complex inspired by the Mediterranean lifestyle in the gated community of Mirdif. Discover a peaceful oasis and enjoy life surrounded by landscaped parks.
The complex offers a collection of two-story villas with 3-4 bedrooms and townhouses with 2-3 bedrooms. All units feature a two-car garage, private garden, spacious terraces, and a maid's room. The interior design emphasizes harmony with the environment and carefully crafted details. Pastel tones and abundant sunlight streaming through floor-to-ceiling windows create a tranquil atmosphere. Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle, including pools, basketball courts, children's playgrounds, event spaces, pedestrian paths, a gym, well-maintained gardens, a clubhouse, and a supermarket. Within a 5-10 minute drive, you can reach New West Zone Supermarket, HMS Mirdif Hospital, Al Muhaisna Health Centre, Surge Coffee Roasters café, Sky Falcon Restaurant & Cafe, Two Neighbors, Arab Unity School, Dubai Modern Education School, and GEMS Royal Dubai School. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located near Al Khawaneej Street, providing quick access to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport is only a 10-minute drive away. Iconic architecture of Dubai The concept is based on the principles of Spanish architecture, representing elegance and sophistication. All villas and townhouses feature sleek lines, marble, and ceramic finishes. Reliable developer Select Group is a developer known for delivering commercial, residential, retail, and hospitality projects to the highest quality standards. The company identifies profitable projects through meticulous financial planning, technical expertise, and efficient asset management.More