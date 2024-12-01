UAE
Nadine

Nadine 1 Residence, Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Payment plan*

Down Payment

10%

130 000 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

52 000 AED
Before the completion date

20%

260 000 AED
Handover

70%

910 000 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 2
Number of apartments 29
Completion date Q4 2024
Number of floors
12, 12
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 29
Price from 1 300 000 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Sauna

Fitness center

Territory

Recreation area

Barbeque area

Transport accessibility

Public transport 500 m
High school 600 m
Shop 1 km
Medical center 8 km
Metro station 500 m
Sea 7 km

About project

A new project in the bustling Al Furjan district in the southern suburbs of Dubai. Welcome to a world where Roman-Venetian architecture blends with the charm of Arabesque. The complex features a collection of 204 modern apartments with 1-3 bedrooms for family leisure. Inspired by the aesthetics of Italy, these residences will transport you to a realm of beauty and elegance. From elements in Roman and Venetian styles to intricate details, every aspect creates a luxurious atmosphere.

Residents of the complex have access to a pool, relaxation area, lobby, patio, fitness center, playground, running track, SPA salon, sauna, barbecue area, and an event hall. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find Carrefour and Spinneys supermarkets, Jebel Ali Village Nursery and Chubby Cheeks Nursery, Arcadia Global School and The Arbor School, Life Pharmacy, Arabian Grill and Paddock restaurants. Transport accessibility On one side, there is convenient access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, and on the other, to Sheikh Zayed Road, allowing quick access to Dubai's main locations. Al Maktoum International Airport is reachable in 25 minutes. High-quality finish The residences exude timeless elegance. Majestic arches, intricate stonework, and a rich color palette reminiscent of Ancient Rome. Reliable developer London Gate is a developer that has been actively growing since 2014 and has firmly established its presence in the Dubai real estate market. Unchanging quality, innovation, and craftsmanship are the distinctive features of the company.

Buildings

For sale

Price
Area
Completion date
29 offers
Total area
Price
Completion date

Infrastructure
Map

