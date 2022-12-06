UAE
Nautica

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai Maritime City Street, 99/8

Payment plan*

Down Payment

20%

380 000 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

76 000 AED
Before the completion date

20%

380 000 AED
Handover

60%

1 140 000 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 2
Completion date Q4 2026
Sales launch Q3 2023
Number of floors
48
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 2
Price from 1 900 000 AED

Inner infrastructure

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Jacuzzi

Fitness center

Additionally

Terrace

Transport accessibility

Public transport 1 km
High school 3 km
Shop 850 m
Medical center 2 km

About project

Two modern towers in the promising district of Dubai Maritime City. Discover the coastal lifestyle with impressive views of the endless sea and a luxurious yacht marina. The complex offers 1-2 bedroom apartments, all with spacious balconies, equipped kitchen areas, laundry facilities, and built-in wardrobes. The minimalist expressive design creates a comfortable living space complemented by vibrant accents.

The residential complex provides residents with a range of unparalleled amenities: a pool with a terrace, jacuzzi, strength and cardio workout rooms, an outdoor gym, a yoga deck, a basketball court, and a paddle tennis court. Within a 10-minute drive, you can find the Mini Mart supermarket, Tyler's Tavern grill bar, Little Diamond Nursery Al Raffa daycare center, New Academy School, Aster Hospital - Mankhool, and International Modern Hospital. Panoramic views is a feature of the complex The residential complex is strategically located to maximize picturesque views of the sea horizons. The clever architectural design of the towers ensures that despite the dense development, residents can enjoy views of the sea, a bustling marina, and green landscapes. Iconic architecture of Dubai The vibrant architecture is inspired by a maritime theme. Combining style and functionality seamlessly, the complex stands out significantly against the backdrop of the city's construction. Reliable developer Select Group is a developer that implements commercial, residential, retail, hotel projects according to the highest quality standards. The company finds profitable projects thanks to financial planning, technical expertise and effective asset management.

