- Home
- -
- Residential complexes
- -
- Naya at District One
Naya at District One
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Merkadh, Mohammed Bin Rashid City District One, District One Residences, District One Residences 1
About the project
Inner infrastructure
For children
Playground
Swimming pool for children
Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
Outdoor swimming pool
Fitness center
Sport
Sports ground
Territory
Recreation area
Garden
Promenade
Additionally
Restaurant / cafe
Conference room
Terrace
Transport accessibility
About project
More
Buildings
For sale
0 offers
Total area
Price
Completion date