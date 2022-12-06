UAE
Neva Residences

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Barsha South 4, JVC District 16, 7 Street, M18

Payment plan*

Down Payment

10%

106 968 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

42 787 AED
Before the completion date

60%

641 806 AED
Post-Handover

30%

320 903 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 6
Completion date Q1 2026
Sales launch Q1 2023
Number of floors
17
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 6
Price from 1 069 677 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

Swimming pool and SPA

Outdoor swimming pool

Fitness center

Territory

Garden

Barbeque area

Additionally

Shops

Terrace

Transport accessibility

Public transport 550 m
High school 1 km
Shop 650 m
Medical center 5 km
Sea 10 km

About project

New residential complex with 17 floors is located in the prestigious area of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). Residents will be able to enjoy a high-class lifestyle and infrastructure designed with family needs in mind. The complex offers cozy studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, functional layouts, quality finishes, and modern appliances.

Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle with an outdoor pool, children's playgrounds, gym, BBQ area, landscaped gardens and parks, and a rooftop terrace. Dubai's major attractions, such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, and Dubai Mall, are just 20 minutes away. Business Bay and Palm Jumeirah are a 10-15 minute drive away. Bloom World Academy and GEMS Founders School - Al Barsha, Nesto Hypermarket, and Circle Mall JVC are all within a 5-10 minute drive. Transport accessibility JVC is located at the intersection of the major highways Al Khail Rd and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Rd, allowing for quick access to Dubai's famous locations. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport are 20-25 minutes away from the complex. Surrounded by nature Central Park JVC, JVC District 10 Park, and the famous Dubai Butterfly Garden with 70 species of plants are all within a 5-10 minute drive from the complex. Reliable developer Tiger Group is a company that has been actively developing since 1976. The company's real estate portfolio includes residential and commercial buildings, shops, and showrooms. Over the years, the developer has entered the market of the Persian Gulf, the Middle East and Turkey.

