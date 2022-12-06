UAE
EN
AED - د
+971 43 102302
Nima The Valley

Al Yufrah 1, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Payment plan*

Down Payment

10%

210 000 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

84 000 AED
Before the completion date

80%

1 680 000 AED
Handover

10%

210 000 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Completion date Q3 2027
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
TownHouse
Number of objects 2
Price from 2 100 000 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Sport

Sports ground

Territory

Barbeque area

Additionally

Shops

Transport accessibility

Shop 8 km

Price
Area
Completion date
2 offers
Total area
Price
Completion date

