Nima The Valley

Al Yufrah 1, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
DeveloperEmaar Properties PJSC
Total areafrom 222 m² to 243 m²
Bedroomsfrom 3 to 4
Start price2 100 000 AED
Payment plan*
Down Payment
10%210 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%
84 000 AED
Before the completion date
80%1 680 000 AED
Handover
10%210 000 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
About the project
Number of buildings 1
Completion date Q3 2027
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
TownHouse
Number of objects 2
Price from 2 100 000 AED
Inner infrastructure
For children
Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
Swimming pool
Sport
Sports ground
Territory
Barbeque area
Additionally
Shops
Transport accessibility
Shop 8 km
About project
