Nobu Residences Al Marjan Island

15/2, Marjan Island Boulevard, Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Seaport
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperH&H Development
Total areafrom 83 m² to 556 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 4
Start price2 279 685 AED
from 2 279 685 AED
from 27 144 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
5%113 984 AED
Registration of the contract
15%341953 AED
4%91187 AED
Before the completion date
30%1 139 843 AED
Handover
30%683 906 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings3
Completion dateQ4 2026
Number of floors10, 2
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment, Penthouse, Villa
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 2 279 685 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

Elevators
  • Number of elevators: 6,6
  • Freight elevator
  • High-speed elevators
For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room
  • Terrace

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m

About project

A modern luxury project on the picturesque island of Al Marjan with a panorama of the azure waters of the Persian Gulf will give you a serene and harmonious atmosphere of a first-class resort holiday. The unique location offers inspiring sea and mountain views, while the island's developed infrastructure will allow you to immerse yourself in a world of entertainment and colorful experiences. Owners of the residences are given access to all a la carte services and exclusive facilities available only to residents.

The rich infrastructure of Nobu Hotel and Residences will create all the conditions for a comfortable holiday. Owners will be able to stroll through lush green landscaped parks and visit the private sandy beach with comfortable sun loungers. There are playgrounds, a golf course, a wellness center, a gym, a cinema, bars and Nobu restaurant with exquisite Japanese cuisine. Al Marjan Island is one of the most popular holiday and leisure destinations in Ras Al Khaimah. There are plenty of bars, cafes and shops within walking distance of the complex. Nearby is the Wynn Al Marjan Island Resort, the first hotel with a casino in the UAE. Active holidaymakers will appreciate the opportunity to go sailing, surfing and jet skiing. The 23-kilometer waterfront promenade and scenic mountain road are ideal for promenading.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
83 - 90
2 279 685 - 2 638 398
27 144 - 29 128
2 bedrooms
134 - 146
3 937 332 - 5 054 152
29 192 - 34 547

Infrastructure

