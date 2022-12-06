Nobu Residences Al Marjan Island

The rich infrastructure of Nobu Hotel and Residences will create all the conditions for a comfortable holiday. Owners will be able to stroll through lush green landscaped parks and visit the private sandy beach with comfortable sun loungers. There are playgrounds, a golf course, a wellness center, a gym, a cinema, bars and Nobu restaurant with exquisite Japanese cuisine. Al Marjan Island is one of the most popular holiday and leisure destinations in Ras Al Khaimah. There are plenty of bars, cafes and shops within walking distance of the complex. Nearby is the Wynn Al Marjan Island Resort, the first hotel with a casino in the UAE. Active holidaymakers will appreciate the opportunity to go sailing, surfing and jet skiing. The 23-kilometer waterfront promenade and scenic mountain road are ideal for promenading.

