UAE
EN
AED - د
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service

Oceanz

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai Maritime City Street, WS06

Payment plan*

Down Payment

10%

110 000 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

44 000 AED
Before the completion date

55%

605 000 AED
Post-Handover

35%

385 000 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 7
Completion date Q1 2027
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 7
Price from 1 100 000 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

High school

Swimming pool and SPA

Outdoor swimming pool

Sport

Sports ground

Additionally

Medical center

Restaurant / cafe

Conference room

Library

Transport accessibility

High school 3 km
Shop 3 km
Medical center 3 km
Sea 50 m

About project

Two modern skyscrapers in the Dubai Maritime City area. Enjoy unparalleled seaside luxury living and discover a resort-style lifestyle with exclusive design. Choose from studios, 1-3 bedroom apartments, presidential studios, suites, and waterfront villas with ready-made finishes and furniture. Some units come with private pools.

The complex's developed infrastructure offers additional opportunities for living and leisure: an infinity pool, wellness club, business lounge, sports and playgrounds for children, cafes, a library, and a theater. Within a 5-10 minute drive, you'll find restaurants like Flat12, Tyler's Tavern, and Fishtails, as well as hospitals like International Modern Hospital and Aster Hospital, Little Diamond Nursery daycare, New Academy School, and Nesto Hypermarket Al Mina. Transport accessibility The complex is conveniently located near Dubai's main highway, Sheikh Zayed Road, allowing for quick access to the city's key locations. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 20 minutes. High-quality finish All apartments feature high-quality finishes in sea-inspired tones from Tonino Lamborghini Casa. The interior incorporates furniture with references to high-speed sports cars, creating a unique sense of luxury and aesthetics. Reliable developer Danube Properties is one of the largest companies in the UAE market, founded in 1993. During his activity, the developer has won more than 50 prestigious awards due to the high quality of real estate and an individual approach to each client.

More

Buildings

For sale

Price
Area
Completion date
7 offers
Total area
Price
Completion date

Infrastructure
Map

0 objects in the presentation