One River Point

One River Point57/2, Marasi Drive Street, Business Bay, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
DeveloperEllington Group
Total areafrom 45 m² to 222 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price1 482 828 AED
from 1 482 828 AEDfrom 26 636 AED/m²
Payment plan *
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
Down Payment
20%296 566 AED
Registration of the contract
4%59313 AED
Before the completion date
50%741 414 AED
Handover
30%444 848 AED
About the project
Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ2 2027
Number of floors45
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 1 482 828 AED
BalconyYes
Construction stagesPlanning
Inner infrastructure
Elevators
- Number of elevators: 8
For children
- Playground
- Game area
- High school
Swimming pool and SPA
- Outdoor swimming pool
- Swimming pool
- Fitness center
Territory
- Recreation area
- Garden
- Barbeque area
Additionally
- Shops
- Laundry
Transport accessibility
Public transport3 km
High school1 km
Shop950 m
Medical center4 km
Metro station4 km
For sale
Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
45 - 45
1 482 828 - 1 482 828
32 741 - 32 741
1 bedroom
89 - 89
2 782 828 - 2 782 828
31 264 - 31 264
2 bedrooms
134 - 134
3 582 828 - 3 582 828
26 636 - 26 636
3 bedrooms
222 - 222
6 982 828 - 6 982 828
31 353 - 31 353
