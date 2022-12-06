UAE
+971 43 102302
Home - Residential complexes - One River Point

One River Point

57/2, Marasi Drive Street, Business Bay, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperEllington Group
Total areafrom 45 m² to 222 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price1 482 828 AED
from 1 482 828 AED
from 26 636 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%296 566 AED
Registration of the contract
4%59313 AED
Before the completion date
50%741 414 AED
Handover
30%444 848 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ2 2027
Number of floors45
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 1 482 828 AED
BalconyYes
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

Elevators
  • Number of elevators: 8
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • High school
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Garden
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Laundry

Transport accessibility

Public transport3 km
High school1 km
Shop950 m
Medical center4 km
Metro station4 km

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
45 - 45
1 482 828 - 1 482 828
32 741 - 32 741
1 bedroom
89 - 89
2 782 828 - 2 782 828
31 264 - 31 264
2 bedrooms
134 - 134
3 582 828 - 3 582 828
26 636 - 26 636
3 bedrooms
222 - 222
6 982 828 - 6 982 828
31 353 - 31 353

Infrastructure

