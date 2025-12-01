UAE
Oxford 10

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Jumeirah Village Circle, District JVC 10, 4th Street, B

Payment plan*

Down Payment

20%

135 630 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

27 126 AED
Before the completion date

40%

271 260 AED
Handover

40%

271 260 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 23
Completion date Q4 2025
Sales launch Q3 2023
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 23
Price from 678 150 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

Swimming pool for children

Swimming pool and SPA

Outdoor swimming pool

Sauna

Jacuzzi

Fitness center

Territory

Recreation area

Garden

Barbeque area

Additionally

Shops

Library

Transport accessibility

Public transport 450 m
High school 350 m
Shop 96 m
Medical center 6 km
Sea 12 km

About project

A modern project combining eco-friendliness and practicality amidst pristine nature and developed infrastructure. Discover a luxurious lifestyle in the bustling area of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). The complex offers studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments. The open layout of the living spaces features floor-to-ceiling windows, visually expanding the space.

Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle: a waterway, a river, a pool, a jacuzzi, relaxation areas, a children's pool, meditation and yoga zones, a jogging track, a paddle tennis court, outdoor playgrounds, a fitness center, a multipurpose hall, a billiard room, a library, a coffee bar, a sauna and steam room, a pond, an infinity pool, a barbecue area and a zen garden. Within a 5-minute drive, you'll find VIVA and Bazaar Gourmet supermarkets, LIFE Pharmacy, Cloud 10 Café, The Hamper Café and JSS International School. Transport accessibility The location offers convenient access to Al Khail Road, allowing quick travel to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 20 minutes. Iconic architecture of Dubai Abundant greenery and flowing water features not only adorn the space but also provide a place where the urban and natural worlds blend in perfect harmony, promoting well-being and tranquility throughout the complex. A bright palette of shades and glass balconies create a futuristic image, making the buildings stand out against others. Reliable developer Iman Developers is one of the fastest-growing developers that entered the market in 2016. The company's main goal is to build real estate following high-quality standards, implementing new solutions, and delivering unparalleled value.

Buildings

For sale

Price
Area
Completion date
23 offers
Total area
Price
Completion date

Infrastructure
Map

