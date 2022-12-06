- Home
- -
- Residential complexes
- -
- Parkside Views
Parkside Views
Payment plan*
10%216 789 AED
4%
80%1 734 310 AED
10%216 789 AED
About the project
Inner infrastructure
For children
Playground
Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
Swimming pool
Fitness center
Territory
Barbeque area
Transport accessibility
About project
New project in the green heart of Dubai - Dubai Hills Estate. This is a place where you can enjoy the perfect balance of modern living and natural beauty. Discover an inspiring collection of apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, 3-bedroom duplexes, and 3-bedroom townhouses. The well-thought-out building location allows residents to fully appreciate stunning park views, creating a strong connection with nature.
Within the community, there is a wide range of amenities for your relaxation: pools for adults and children, a fitness center, a multipurpose hall, a landscaped podium area, and a barbecue area with access to the park, as well as a children's playground. Within a 10-minute drive, you will find Geant Hypermarket, Dubai Hills Mall shopping center, Reif Japanese Kushiyaki and Eataly restaurants and the American Hospital Dubai Hills Clinic. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located near Al Khail Road, allowing quick access to key locations in Dubai. You can reach Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport within 30-35 minutes. Iconic architecture of Dubai The residential complex is designed in a modern style, with clean lines and timeless aesthetics. Natural materials that evoke a sense of nature create a warm atmosphere. Reliable developer Emaar Properties is a company that has been engaged in complex development since 1997. The developer is present in key global markets not only in the UAE but also in Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco, India, Pakistan, Turkey, Canada and the USA.More