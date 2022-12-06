UAE
EN
AED - د
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service

Parkside Views

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai Hills Business Park Carpark

Payment plan*

Down Payment

10%

216 789 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

86 716 AED
Before the completion date

80%

1 734 310 AED
Handover

10%

216 789 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 23
Completion date Q3 2027
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 23
Price from 2 167 888 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

Swimming pool for children

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Territory

Barbeque area

Transport accessibility

Public transport 2 km
High school 4 km
Shop 450 m
Medical center 600 m

About project

New project in the green heart of Dubai - Dubai Hills Estate. This is a place where you can enjoy the perfect balance of modern living and natural beauty. Discover an inspiring collection of apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, 3-bedroom duplexes, and 3-bedroom townhouses. The well-thought-out building location allows residents to fully appreciate stunning park views, creating a strong connection with nature.

Within the community, there is a wide range of amenities for your relaxation: pools for adults and children, a fitness center, a multipurpose hall, a landscaped podium area, and a barbecue area with access to the park, as well as a children's playground. Within a 10-minute drive, you will find Geant Hypermarket, Dubai Hills Mall shopping center, Reif Japanese Kushiyaki and Eataly restaurants and the American Hospital Dubai Hills Clinic. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located near Al Khail Road, allowing quick access to key locations in Dubai. You can reach Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport within 30-35 minutes. Iconic architecture of Dubai The residential complex is designed in a modern style, with clean lines and timeless aesthetics. Natural materials that evoke a sense of nature create a warm atmosphere. Reliable developer Emaar Properties is a company that has been engaged in complex development since 1997. The developer is present in key global markets not only in the UAE but also in Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco, India, Pakistan, Turkey, Canada and the USA.

More

Buildings

For sale

Price
Area
Completion date
23 offers
Total area
Price
Completion date

Infrastructure
Map

0 objects in the presentation