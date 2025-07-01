- Home
- -
- Residential complexes
- -
- Pearl House
Pearl House
Payment plan*
20%185 000 AED
4%
40%370 000 AED
40%370 000 AED
About the project
Inner infrastructure
For children
Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
Swimming pool
Fitness center
Transport accessibility
About project
Modern project seamlessly combines aesthetics and functionality in one of the most sought-after areas of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). Discover a life surrounded by well-maintained parks and indulge in endless comfort. The complex offers a collection of studios and 1-bedroom apartments. All units feature balconies with sun terraces, providing views of lush greenery and the cityscape.
The rich internal infrastructure allows for an active or relaxed lifestyle. On-site amenities include a swimming pool, gymnasium, children's playground, and landscaped park. Within a 5-10 minute drive, you can reach Cart Supermarket JVC, restaurants such as Goose Island Tap House, Summer Palace Chinese, and Farm City Dubai, as well as Aster Pharmacy 175, EMS Fitness, Green Roots Nursery Dubai, and JSS International School. Surrounded by nature Surrounding the area are JVC Castle Park, JVC 1 District 12 Park, Circle Community Park, and Samer Park JVC. Take a stroll through the parks to relax or enjoy a picnic with family and friends. High-quality finish Some apartments are available with custom-made furniture and built-in office spaces. They are equipped with Bosch appliances, an iMac computer, Samsung TV, Alexa Smart technology, and Geberit & Gessi sanitary ware. Reliable developer Imtiaz Developments is a real estate and development company with a full range of services that has been actively developing since 2004. Over this period, the developer has implemented more than 2000 residential units.More