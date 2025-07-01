UAE
Pearl House

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Jumeirah Village Circle, Shoumouss Boulevard, 1B

Payment plan*

Down Payment

20%

185 000 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

37 000 AED
Before the completion date

40%

370 000 AED
Handover

40%

370 000 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 1
Completion date Q3 2025
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 1
Price from 925 000 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Transport accessibility

Public transport 1 km
High school 2 km
Shop 1 km
Sea 12 km

About project

Modern project seamlessly combines aesthetics and functionality in one of the most sought-after areas of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). Discover a life surrounded by well-maintained parks and indulge in endless comfort. The complex offers a collection of studios and 1-bedroom apartments. All units feature balconies with sun terraces, providing views of lush greenery and the cityscape.

The rich internal infrastructure allows for an active or relaxed lifestyle. On-site amenities include a swimming pool, gymnasium, children's playground, and landscaped park. Within a 5-10 minute drive, you can reach Cart Supermarket JVC, restaurants such as Goose Island Tap House, Summer Palace Chinese, and Farm City Dubai, as well as Aster Pharmacy 175, EMS Fitness, Green Roots Nursery Dubai, and JSS International School. Surrounded by nature Surrounding the area are JVC Castle Park, JVC 1 District 12 Park, Circle Community Park, and Samer Park JVC. Take a stroll through the parks to relax or enjoy a picnic with family and friends. High-quality finish Some apartments are available with custom-made furniture and built-in office spaces. They are equipped with Bosch appliances, an iMac computer, Samsung TV, Alexa Smart technology, and Geberit & Gessi sanitary ware. Reliable developer Imtiaz Developments is a real estate and development company with a full range of services that has been actively developing since 2004. Over this period, the developer has implemented more than 2000 residential units.

