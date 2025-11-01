- Home
- Pearl House II
Pearl House II
About project
A new apartment complex in the bustling area of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). Enjoy a peaceful lifestyle away from the city hustle and surrounded by picturesque nature. The project features 176 studios and one-bedroom apartments. All residences will have balconies overlooking the surroundings. The one-bedroom apartments come with a built-in office. The fully automated Alexa Smart Home system will allow residents to remotely control lighting and air conditioning.
Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle, including a club room with a billiard table, electric car charging station, office, gym, parking, well-maintained courtyard, children's playground, and swimming pool. Within a 5-10 minute walk, you can reach SAFEWAY PHARMACY LLC, Rubiyan Grocery store, restaurants such as Goose Island Tap House, Salt and Chilis, and Pide Keyfi, as well as Green Roots Nursery Dubai. A bit further away, you'll find Nord Anglia International School Dubai and JSS International School, Circle Mall JVC, and the famous Dubai Butterfly Garden. Transport accessibility The residential complex is in close proximity to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, allowing easy access to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport can be reached within 25 minutes. Surrounded by nature There are well-maintained parks in the vicinity: JVC Castle Park, JVC 1 District 12 Park, Circle Community Park, and Samer Park JVC. Take a stroll through the parks to relax or enjoy a picnic with family and friends. High-quality finish The interiors are designed in white, light brown, and beige tones, visually enhancing the space. Each residence is equipped with appliances such as a 65-inch Samsung TV, 24-inch iMac, and Bosch devices. The plumbing features Geberit and Gessi fixtures. Fondovalle tiles were used in the finishing. Reliable developer Imtiaz Developments is a real estate and development company with a full range of services that has been actively developing since 2004. Over this period, the developer has implemented more than 2000 residential units.More