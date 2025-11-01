UAE
Pearl House II

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Jumeirah Village Circle, District JVC 12, 16th Street, 99

Payment plan*

Down Payment

20%

187 275 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

37 455 AED
Before the completion date

40%

374 550 AED
Handover

40%

374 550 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 3
Completion date Q4 2025
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 3
Price from 936 375 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Additionally

Shops

Restaurant / cafe

Conference room

Transport accessibility

Public transport 270 m
High school 2 km
Shop 220 m
Medical center 6 km
Sea 11 km

About project

A new apartment complex in the bustling area of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). Enjoy a peaceful lifestyle away from the city hustle and surrounded by picturesque nature. The project features 176 studios and one-bedroom apartments. All residences will have balconies overlooking the surroundings. The one-bedroom apartments come with a built-in office. The fully automated Alexa Smart Home system will allow residents to remotely control lighting and air conditioning.

Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle, including a club room with a billiard table, electric car charging station, office, gym, parking, well-maintained courtyard, children's playground, and swimming pool. Within a 5-10 minute walk, you can reach SAFEWAY PHARMACY LLC, Rubiyan Grocery store, restaurants such as Goose Island Tap House, Salt and Chilis, and Pide Keyfi, as well as Green Roots Nursery Dubai. A bit further away, you'll find Nord Anglia International School Dubai and JSS International School, Circle Mall JVC, and the famous Dubai Butterfly Garden. Transport accessibility The residential complex is in close proximity to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, allowing easy access to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport can be reached within 25 minutes. Surrounded by nature There are well-maintained parks in the vicinity: JVC Castle Park, JVC 1 District 12 Park, Circle Community Park, and Samer Park JVC. Take a stroll through the parks to relax or enjoy a picnic with family and friends. High-quality finish The interiors are designed in white, light brown, and beige tones, visually enhancing the space. Each residence is equipped with appliances such as a 65-inch Samsung TV, 24-inch iMac, and Bosch devices. The plumbing features Geberit and Gessi fixtures. Fondovalle tiles were used in the finishing. Reliable developer Imtiaz Developments is a real estate and development company with a full range of services that has been actively developing since 2004. Over this period, the developer has implemented more than 2000 residential units.

Buildings

