Porto Playa
Payment plan*
20%160 166 AED
2%
30%240 248 AED
50%400 414 AED
About the project
Inner infrastructure
For children
Playground
Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
Swimming pool
Fitness center
Sport
Volleyball court
Territory
Barbeque area
Additionally
Cinema
Transport accessibility
About project
A residential complex on Hayat Island in the rapidly growing emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. Located on the seaside, Porto Playa offers residents a resort-style lifestyle with all the amenities. The complex features studios, 1-3 bedroom apartments, 4-bedroom presidential apartments, 2-bedroom townhouses and 3-bedroom villas. Panoramic views of the beach and picturesque waterfront can be enjoyed from windows on all sides.
Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle: a coffee bar, lounge, gaming area, fitness studio, pools, a spa salon, a volleyball court, a beach club, bike lanes, a clubhouse, a business center, a yoga and meditation area, a picnic area, a children's playground, a cinema, mini-golf and a barbecue zone. Within a 10-minute drive are Choithrams Mina Al Arab supermarket, Shrimp Pot Seafood Restaurant, Pickl Lagoon Stop restaurant and Zain medical center. Transport accessibility The complex provides convenient access to Al Nakheel Blvd and Sheikh Mohamed Bin Salem Rd, allowing quick travel to any part of the city. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is only 30 minutes away by car. Iconic architecture of Dubai This modern project represents a revolutionary leap, seamlessly blending creative potential with cutting-edge technology. Immerse yourself in a world where architectural mastery intertwines with innovations in artificial intelligence. Reliable developer Ellington Properties is a major developer that has been offering residential real estate in the most popular locations in Dubai since 2014. In 2021, the company received the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Award 2021 in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in Dubai".More