UAE
EN
AED - د
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service

Porto Playa

United Arab Emirates, Ras al-Khaimah City

Payment plan*

Down Payment

20%

160 166 AED
Registration of the contract

2%

16 017 AED
Before the completion date

30%

240 248 AED
Handover

50%

400 414 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 4
Completion date Q4 2026
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 4
Price from 800 828 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

Game area

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Sport

Volleyball court

Territory

Barbeque area

Additionally

Cinema

Transport accessibility

High school 2 km
Shop 900 m
Medical center 2 km

About project

A residential complex on Hayat Island in the rapidly growing emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. Located on the seaside, Porto Playa offers residents a resort-style lifestyle with all the amenities. The complex features studios, 1-3 bedroom apartments, 4-bedroom presidential apartments, 2-bedroom townhouses and 3-bedroom villas. Panoramic views of the beach and picturesque waterfront can be enjoyed from windows on all sides.

Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle: a coffee bar, lounge, gaming area, fitness studio, pools, a spa salon, a volleyball court, a beach club, bike lanes, a clubhouse, a business center, a yoga and meditation area, a picnic area, a children's playground, a cinema, mini-golf and a barbecue zone. Within a 10-minute drive are Choithrams Mina Al Arab supermarket, Shrimp Pot Seafood Restaurant, Pickl Lagoon Stop restaurant and Zain medical center. Transport accessibility The complex provides convenient access to Al Nakheel Blvd and Sheikh Mohamed Bin Salem Rd, allowing quick travel to any part of the city. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is only 30 minutes away by car. Iconic architecture of Dubai This modern project represents a revolutionary leap, seamlessly blending creative potential with cutting-edge technology. Immerse yourself in a world where architectural mastery intertwines with innovations in artificial intelligence. Reliable developer Ellington Properties is a major developer that has been offering residential real estate in the most popular locations in Dubai since 2014. In 2021, the company received the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Award 2021 in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in Dubai".

More

Buildings

For sale

Price
Area
Completion date
4 offers
Total area
Price
Completion date

Infrastructure
Map

0 objects in the presentation