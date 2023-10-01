UAE
Renad Tower

United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, Al Reem Island, RT4, Leaf Tower Abu Dhabi

Payment plan*

Down Payment

10%

111 358 AED
Registration of the contract

2%

22 272 AED
Before the completion date

70%

779 505 AED
Post-Handover

20%

222 716 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 28
Completion date Q4 2026
Sales launch Q4 2023
Number of floors
37
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 28
Price from 1 113 579 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Territory

Barbeque area

Additionally

Shops

Transport accessibility

Public transport 400 m
High school 2 km
Shop 140 m
Medical center 1 km

About project

Residential tower on Al Reem Island in Abu Dhabi is the epitome of luxurious living, blending traditional Emirati elegance with a commitment to innovation. The tower takes its name from the enchanting desert flower, a source of inspiration reflected in the architectural design of the complex. The project features apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. The layouts include balconies, providing residents with cozy spots for relaxation. Panoramic views of the canal and the surrounding area unfold from the windows.

Residents can enjoy a well-developed internal infrastructure, including a pool, jogging track, barbecue area, children's playground, and a gym. Within a 10-minute drive, one can reach prominent medical centers like Cleveland Clinic and Reem Hospital, shopping destinations such as The Galleria Al Maryah Island and Abu Dhabi Mall, and renowned restaurants like Catania Lounge, Arabisk, and Zuma. Additionally, reputable educational institutions like Nord Anglia International School and Repton School are easily accessible. Transport accessibility The residential complex is strategically located near Al Rami Street and Al Maryah Street, ensuring swift access to key points in the emirate. Abu Dhabi International Airport is just a 30-minute drive away. High-quality finish The selection includes furnished apartments with spacious rooms. Natural finishing materials, including wood and marble, create an atmosphere of warmth and comfort. Reliable developer Tiger Group is a company that has been actively developing since 1976. The company's real estate portfolio includes residential and commercial buildings, shops, and showrooms. Over the years, the developer has entered the market of the Persian Gulf, the Middle East and Turkey.

More

Buildings

For sale

Price
Area
Completion date
28 offers
Total area
Price
Completion date

Infrastructure
Map

