Rise Residences by S&S

Key features of the complex The complex offers a variety of amenities that meet a variety of preferences. There will be spacious terraces with lush gardens, a rooftop lounge area with breathtaking views of the city, a barbecue area, a swimming pool with sun loungers, a tennis court, a fitness center, a sauna, a children's playground and a meeting room. On the ground floor there will be shops, cafes and restaurants. Quality finishes In studios and apartments special attention is paid to finishing and decoration, which combines aesthetics and functionality. Modern design with interesting bright details and comfortable furniture will create an atmosphere of coziness and comfort. Customized built-in wardrobes will allow for optimal use of space. Reliable Electrolux appliances will be installed in the kitchens. Acoustic glazing will provide reliable protection from city noise, and the "smart home" system will help to cope with household problems faster. Location advantages The favorable location of the complex will allow residents to fully immerse themselves in the amenity-rich city life. Nesto hypermarket, Viva supermarket, Circle Mall JVC and Il Forno restaurant are within walking distance. Right Health medical center and GEMS Founders School are nearby. Dubai Sports City Stadium and the unique Miracle Garden can be reached in 6-10 minutes' walk. Transport accessibility Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road provide convenient transport accessibility to various parts of the city. Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa and Palm Jumeirah can be reached within 25 minutes' drive. Dubai International Airport is 30 minutes from the complex.

