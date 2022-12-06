UAE
EN
AED - د
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service

Rosso Bay Residences

Bab Al Bahr Kahraman Building, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

Payment plan*

Down Payment

10%

176 000 AED
Registration of the contract

2%

35 200 AED
Before the completion date

50%

880 000 AED
Post-Handover

40%

704 000 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 4
Completion date Q4 2028
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 4
Price from 1 760 000 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children

Game area

Swimming pool and SPA

Outdoor swimming pool

Sauna

Fitness center

Sport

Sports ground

Territory

Garden

Additionally

Shops

Library

Transport accessibility

Shop 230 m
Medical center 5 km
Sea 600 m

About project

A new resort complex with exclusive amenities on the artificial archipelago of Al Marjan Island. Discover a luxurious lifestyle and enjoy picturesque views of the pristine beaches and the Arabian Gulf. The complex features 1,195 apartments with 1-4 bedrooms and 4-bedroom penthouses. All units come with private bathrooms, built-in wardrobes or walk-in closets, laundry rooms, and dining areas. Some units also include a private storage room.

Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle, including a gym, infinity pool, lounge, gardens, guest lobby, play area, yoga zone, shops, sports hall, sauna, library, co-working space, and direct beach access. Within a 10-minute radius, there are restaurants such as Meat Point, Puro and Boons Brasserie & Bar, supermarkets like Zoom, Spinneys and Al Maya, Little Treasures Nursery, RAK Academy – British School Al Hamra, Al Jazeerah Al Hamra Cultural Sports Club, Al Hamra Mall and RAK Medical Center Al Hamra. Transport accessibility The residential complex offers direct access to the Al Marjan Island Boulevard, providing quick access to any part of the city. RAK International Airport is reachable within 30 minutes. Hotel service is a feature of the complex Residents can enjoy exclusive offers from Nikki Beach Global, including three levels of discounts on gym memberships and visits to F&B establishments. Participation in special events is also possible. Access to a variety of a la carte services is available, including concierge and valet services, room cleaning, laundry and nanny services, technical maintenance, car wash, and chauffeur services. Reliable developer Aldar Properties is a company that has been developing residential complexes in various areas of the UAE since 2004. The real estate portfolio includes Al Raha Beach, Yas Island, World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, Al Falah and Noor Al Ain.

More

Buildings

For sale

Price
Area
Completion date
4 offers
Total area
Price
Completion date

Infrastructure
Map

0 objects in the presentation