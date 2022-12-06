UAE
Saadiyat Lagoons Villas

United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Island East

Payment plan*

Down Payment

10%

812 000 AED
Registration of the contract

2%

162 400 AED
Before the completion date

40%

3 248 000 AED
Handover

50%

4 060 000 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Completion date Q1 2026
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Villa
Number of objects 3
Price from 8 120 000 AED
Balcony Yes

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

Swimming pool for children

High school

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Sport

Volleyball court

Sports ground

Tennis court

Territory

Recreation area

Promenade

Barbeque area

Additionally

Shops

Medical center

Restaurant / cafe

Conference room

Cinema

Transport accessibility

High school 5 km
Shop 3 km
Medical center 4 km
Sea 6 km

About project

Exclusive project is a gated family community surrounded by white sandy beaches and mangrove thickets on Saadiyat Island. Discover a coastal lifestyle that harmoniously combines comfort, luxury, and closeness to nature. The collection features two-story villas with 4, 5, and 6 bedrooms, a maid's room, and covered parking spaces. The layouts offer the possibility to build a private pool and an additional single-story building for a home office, gym, or guest bedroom.

Residents will enjoy premium amenities of Saadiyat Lagoons, including landscaped parks, restaurants, shops, schools, pools, sports, and playgrounds. Within 10-15 minutes, you can reach Tamara Polyclinics LLC medical center, Saadiyat To Go and Waitrose Supermarkets, New York University Abu Dhabi, Cranleigh Abu Dhabi School, Bright Beginnings Nursery, Kai Beach and Soul Beach, and Saadiyat Beach Golf Club. Transport accessibility Within 5 minutes, you can reach Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Street, connecting the island to the mainland of Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi International Airport is a 28-minute drive away. The road to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai takes 1 hour. Near the main attractions The city's main museums - Louvre Abu Dhabi, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum, Guggenheim Abu Dhabi - and the world's first interfaith complex, The Abrahamic Family House, are located 15 minutes away from the community area. Surrounded by nature Enjoy walks along the coast, in green parks, and admire pink flamingos in the mangrove thickets right within the complex's premises. High-quality finish Finishes can be done in one of 4 options according to your preference. Two color palettes are offered: warm and cool tones. The standard option allows the use of laminate, ceramics, and quartz in finishes. The premium option includes parquet flooring, marble, and a "smart home" system. Reliable developer Aldar Properties is a company that has been developing residential complexes in various areas of the UAE since 2004. The real estate portfolio includes Al Raha Beach, Yas Island, World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, Al Falah and Noor Al Ain.

