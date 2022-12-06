UAE
Samana Barari Views

7, Jasmine Leaf 1 Road, Wadi Al Safa 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Payment plan*

Down Payment

20%

156 978 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

31 396 AED
Handover

80%

627 912 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 94
Completion date Q4 2026
Number of floors
28
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 94
Price from 784 890 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

Swimming pool for children

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Sauna

Fitness center

Sport

Sports ground

Tennis court

Territory

Recreation area

Promenade

Barbeque area

Additionally

Terrace

Transport accessibility

High school 1 km
Shop 400 m
Medical center 2 km

About project

A modern residential complex in the bustling Majan area. Immerse yourself in a world where luxury, nature and well-being come together in perfect harmony. The complex offers studios, 1-2 bedroom apartments, and 3-bedroom penthouses. A "Smart Home" system is installed. Each residence comes with a spacious balcony and a private pool – the perfect place to enjoy picturesque views of the surrounding spaces.

On the complex grounds, you'll find a pool with a terrace, a water attraction, promenade areas, a fitness center, outdoor sports and children's playgrounds, a barbecue area, basketball and tennis courts, a golf simulator, a children's pool, a trampoline park, jogging tracks, saunas and relaxation areas. Within a 5-minute drive, you have supermarkets like Carrefour Market, Al Marjan Grocery and Quick Supermarket Majan, the Midtown Central Majan shopping center, Life Pharmacy, Terracotta Cafe & Restaurant and The Farm Restaurant, the Dunecrest American School. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located in close proximity to the main Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, connecting Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. It takes 30-35 minutes to reach Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport. High-quality finish All residences come with built-in storage closets. The interior features a pastel color palette and the finishing uses natural materials such as marble, wood and eco-friendly plastic. Reliable developer Samana Developers is one of the fastest-growing developers in the UAE, implementing projects under the motto «Always on time». The developer has been awarded three awards for its flagship projects, including «Best Sustainable Project of the Year», «Best Affordable Luxury Real Estate», and «Best Innovative Design in the Middle East».

Buildings

