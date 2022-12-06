UAE
EN
AED - د
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service

Samana California 2

132, 6 Street, Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Payment plan*

Registration of the contract

20%

235 224 AED
+

4%

47 045 AED
Before the completion date

30%

352 836 AED
Post-Handover

50%

588 060 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 36
Completion date Q4 2026
Number of floors
13
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 36
Price from 1 176 120 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

Swimming pool for children

Game area

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Sport

Sports ground

Tennis court

Territory

Recreation area

Barbeque area

Additionally

Restaurant / cafe

Conference room

Cinema

Terrace

Transport accessibility

Public transport 350 m
High school 2 km
Shop 1 km
Medical center 1 km
Metro station 1 km

About project

A chic modern residential project in the heart of Dubai by Samana Developers awaits the connoisseurs of stylish modern architecture, convenience, comfort and safety. Drenched in greenery, this corner of serenity in a quiet and eco-friendly neighborhood will give you and your family a peaceful, comfortable and luxurious life.

The residential complex offers a choice of luxury studios, 1-2 bedroom apartments and luxury duplexes with private pools. The apartments are decorated in a futuristic style, and eco-friendly materials are used in the finishing. The territory has everything for leisure and comfortable recreation: outdoor terraces, children's and adult swimming pools, BBQ areas, outdoor cinema, indoor and outdoor gyms, sauna, tennis court on the roof and children's playground. The residential complex is located in a quiet green neighborhood with rich residential infrastructure. Two parks, picturesque gardens, walking and biking paths, several schools, kindergardens, 2 medical centers, pharmacy and supermarkets are available for residents. A 10-minute drive away are the major shopping centers Furjan Pavilions and Al Furjan West with restaurants, cafes and spas. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located close to the main roads, so residents can easily and quickly reach the main attractions of the city, such as Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah and Jumeirah Village Circle. There is a well-developed public transportation system including buses and metro. Public transportation stops are just a short walk away. Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai International Airport are a 25-30 minute drive away. Reliable developer Samana Developers is one of the fastest growing private developers in the UAE and part of the Samana Group, a conglomerate of 10 globally recognized companies. Winner of various prestigious awards including Best Sustainable Project of the Year, Best Affordable Luxury Property, Best Innovative Design in the Middle East.

More

Buildings

For sale

Price
Area
Completion date
36 offers
Total area
Price
Completion date

Infrastructure
Map

0 objects in the presentation