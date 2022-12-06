UAE
Samana Golf Views

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai Land, Dubai Sports City, Victory Heights Street, 18

Payment plan*

Down Payment

20%

333 450 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

66 690 AED
Before the completion date

60%

1 000 350 AED
Handover

20%

333 450 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 20
Completion date Q3 2026
Number of floors
16
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 20
Price from 1 667 250 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

Swimming pool for children

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Sauna

Fitness center

Sport

Sports ground

Territory

Recreation area

Promenade

Barbeque area

Additionally

Cinema

Transport accessibility

Public transport 500 m
High school 1 km
Shop 700 m
Medical center 2 km

About project

A new project in the prestigious Dubai Sports City, designed for individuals who lead an active lifestyle. Surrounded by iconic landmarks, the complex offers residents an exceptional urban living experience with its tranquil views of the golf course and a wide range of amenities. The complex features studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments. Some units come with private pools. Large windows allow abundant natural light into the apartments, visually expanding the space.

The premises provide all the necessary conditions for living and relaxation: pools for both children and adults with recreational areas, a playground, virtual golf, sauna, sports courts, skate park, barbecue area, jogging track, outdoor cinema, fitness gyms, and riverside promenades. Within 5-10 minutes, you can reach Carrefour City and Waitrose Motor City stores, Victory Heights Primary School, The Royal Grammar School Guildford, and Dwight School, Kinder Castle Nursery, Medicine Pharmacy Victory Heights, Prime Medical Center — Motor City, and Emirates Hospital Day Surgery & Medical Center, as well as Copper Kettle and Pulcinella restaurants. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Al Khail Road and Hessa Street, ensuring swift connections to Dubai's main areas. The road to Al Maktoum International Airport takes 20 minutes, and Dubai International Airport is a bit further. Golf club is a feature of the complex Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find The Els Club At Dubai Sports City and Jumeirah Golf Estates Golf & Country Club. Endless green landscapes are designed for vibrant leisure time spent enjoying the game. Reliable developer Samana Developers is one of the fastest-growing developers in the UAE, implementing projects under the motto «Always on time». The developer has been awarded three awards for its flagship projects, including «Best Sustainable Project of the Year», «Best Affordable Luxury Real Estate», and «Best Innovative Design in the Middle East».

Buildings

Map

