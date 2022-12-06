- Home
Samana Manhattan 2
Payment plan*
20%351 326 AED
4%
55%966 146 AED
25%439 157 AED
Playground
Swimming pool for children
Game area
Outdoor swimming pool
Sauna
Fitness center
Sports ground
Recreation area
Promenade
Barbeque area
Inspired by the success of Manhattan Tower 1, the new Manhattan Tower 2 complex will offer even more comfort and elegance to its residents. Its advantageous location in the popular JVC area provides convenient infrastructure, with numerous shops, cafes, schools, and medical centers within walking distance.
This 20-story residential complex offers a choice of studios and 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, totaling 191 units. All units are sold with finishes, built-in kitchens, and furnishings. The 1- and 2-bedroom apartments boast private glass pools on their balconies and beautiful views of green squares and a uniquely designed courtyard pool. Within the project's grounds, you'll find a gym, sports court, jogging track, open pool, children's pool, playground, play area, walking and relaxation area, and a barbecue area. Within 5-10 minutes, you can reach supermarkets like New Jame, Cistys, Nine Star, Cart, Trust Value, JSS International School, Sunmarke School, and medical centers such as Aster Clinic, Life Medical Center, and Magnum Dental Clinic. Reliable developer Samana Developers is one of the fastest-growing developers in the UAE, known for delivering projects on time. The developer has received three awards for its flagship projects, including "Best Sustainable Project of the Year," "Best Affordable Luxury Real Estate," and "Best Innovative Design in the Middle East."More