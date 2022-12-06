UAE
Samana Manhattan 2

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Jumeirah Village Circle, District JVC 12, Tiger Tower

Payment plan*

Down Payment

20%

351 326 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

70 265 AED
Before the completion date

55%

966 146 AED
Post-Handover

25%

439 157 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 37
Completion date Q4 2026
Number of floors
21
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 37
Price from 1 756 629 AED
Balcony Yes

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

Swimming pool for children

Game area

Swimming pool and SPA

Outdoor swimming pool

Sauna

Fitness center

Sport

Sports ground

Territory

Recreation area

Promenade

Barbeque area

Transport accessibility

About project

Inspired by the success of Manhattan Tower 1, the new Manhattan Tower 2 complex will offer even more comfort and elegance to its residents. Its advantageous location in the popular JVC area provides convenient infrastructure, with numerous shops, cafes, schools, and medical centers within walking distance.

This 20-story residential complex offers a choice of studios and 1- and 2-bedroom apartments, totaling 191 units. All units are sold with finishes, built-in kitchens, and furnishings. The 1- and 2-bedroom apartments boast private glass pools on their balconies and beautiful views of green squares and a uniquely designed courtyard pool. Within the project's grounds, you'll find a gym, sports court, jogging track, open pool, children's pool, playground, play area, walking and relaxation area, and a barbecue area. Within 5-10 minutes, you can reach supermarkets like New Jame, Cistys, Nine Star, Cart, Trust Value, JSS International School, Sunmarke School, and medical centers such as Aster Clinic, Life Medical Center, and Magnum Dental Clinic. Reliable developer Samana Developers is one of the fastest-growing developers in the UAE, known for delivering projects on time. The developer has received three awards for its flagship projects, including "Best Sustainable Project of the Year," "Best Affordable Luxury Real Estate," and "Best Innovative Design in the Middle East."

Buildings

For sale

Price
Area
Completion date
