Samana Manhattan

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Jumeirah Village Circle, JVC District 13, 5th Street, 14

Payment plan*

Down Payment

20%

340 427 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

68 085 AED
Before the completion date

55%

936 174 AED
Post-Handover

25%

425 534 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 32
Completion date Q4 2026
Number of floors
19
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 32
Price from 1 702 134 AED
Balcony Yes

Inner infrastructure

Elevators

Number of elevators: 4

For children

Playground

Swimming pool for children

Game area

Swimming pool and SPA

Outdoor swimming pool

Sauna

Fitness center

Territory

Recreation area

Promenade

Barbeque area

Transport accessibility

Public transport 100 m
High school 3 km
Shop 200 m
Medical center 1 km

About project

The true charm of Manhattan in the heart of Dubai: a modern 19-story residential complex in the thriving JVC district. The advantageous location provides convenient infrastructure - numerous shops, cafes, schools, and medical centers within walking distance.

The complex offers a choice of studios and apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms, totaling 191 units. All units are sold with finishing. 1 and 2 bedroom apartments boast private glass pools on their own balconies and stunning views of green parks and a uniquely designed inner courtyard with a pool. The project features a gym, sports court, running track, outdoor pool, children's pool, playground, play area, walking and relaxation area, and barbecue area. Within 5-10 minutes, you can reach supermarkets such as New Jame, Cistys, Nine Star, Cart, Trust Value, JSS International School and Sunmarke School, and medical centers such as Aster Clinic, Life Medical Center, and Magnum Dental Clinic. Reliable developer Samana Developers is one of the fastest-growing developers in the UAE, implementing projects under the motto «Always on time». The developer has been awarded three awards for its flagship projects, including «Best Sustainable Project of the Year», «Best Affordable Luxury Real Estate», and «Best Innovative Design in the Middle East».

Buildings

Infrastructure
Map

