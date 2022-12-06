UAE
Samana Portofino

1/1W, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, Me'Aisem First, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Payment plan*

Down Payment

20%

322 985 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

64 597 AED
Before the completion date

50%

807 462 AED
Post-Handover

30%

484 477 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 12
Completion date Q1 2026
Number of floors
13
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 12
Price from 1 614 924 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

Swimming pool for children

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Sauna

Fitness center

Sport

Table tennis room

Territory

Barbeque area

Additionally

Cinema

Terrace

Transport accessibility

Public transport 850 m
High school 6 km
Shop 1 km
Medical center 450 m

About project

Modern Italian-style apartment complex in the developed area of Dubai Production City. Elegance and comfort seamlessly blend, promising an incredible enjoyment of life. The complex offers studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments. All units feature large windows and private pools, erasing the boundaries between the indoor living environment and the surrounding views.

Within the complex, you'll find pools, an outdoor gym, greenery, a jogging track, an open-air cinema, a relaxation terrace, a sauna and steam room, a barbecue area, a children's playground, a basketball court, a waterfall, a sports court, table tennis, and a water skate area. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find Mediclinic Middle East hospital, Greens Mini Mart and Carrefour Hypermarket stores, Grand Bazaar Turkish and Majlis Al Sultan restaurants, City Centre Me'aisem shopping center, Dwight School Dubai, and Victory Heights Primary School. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located in close proximity to the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Highway, allowing quick access to any part of the city. You can reach Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport in just 25 minutes. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architectural project combines smooth lines and natural elements, creating a visual masterpiece. The shades are inspired by artistic heritage, cultural history, and landscapes of the Italian Riviera. Reliable developer Samana Developers is one of the fastest-growing developers in the UAE, implementing projects under the motto «Always on time». The developer has been awarded three awards for its flagship projects, including «Best Sustainable Project of the Year», «Best Affordable Luxury Real Estate», and «Best Innovative Design in the Middle East».

