Savanna at Creek Beach

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Ras Alkhor, Community Al Kheeran First, The Canal District

Payment plan*

Down Payment

10%

211 089 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

84 436 AED
Before the completion date

80%

1 688 710 AED
Handover

10%

211 089 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 2
Number of apartments 11
Completion date Q3 2026
Number of floors
8, 7
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 11
Price from 2 110 888 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

Swimming pool for children

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Territory

Promenade

Barbeque area

Additionally

Shops

Restaurant / cafe

Conference room

Cinema

Transport accessibility

High school 7 km
Shop 2 km
Medical center 6 km

About project

Modern complex is located in the upcoming community of Dubai Creek Harbour, near the landscaped park. Live close to Dubai's major attractions and enjoy the atmosphere of understated luxury. There are 187 apartments to choose from with 1-3 bedrooms, high-quality finishes, and built-in wardrobes. All units come with balconies or terraces, allowing plenty of natural light to flood the interiors. Spacious closets and separate dressing rooms are featured in the bedrooms.

Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle, with adult and children's swimming pools, a gym, communal areas, outdoor playground, BBQ areas, green spaces, open-air cinema, indoor square, restaurants, and shops. Geant Express Supermarket and LuLu Hypermarket, Sayf and Mondoux restaurants, Maple Bear Nursery Creek Harbour, and Universal American School are all within a 5-10 minute drive. Parks and promenades such as Festival City Lake Walk, Al Jaddaf Walk 2, and Nad Shamma Park are also nearby. Iconic architecture of Dubai Savanna buildings boast a unique appearance, light-colored facades, high-quality craftsmanship, modern architecture, and elegant interiors. Surrounded by nature Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary can be reached in 8 minutes. There are many attractions around the island, including the Creek Marina yacht dock, island park, and several waterfronts. Reliable developer Emaar Properties is a company that has been engaged in complex development since 1997. The developer is present in key global markets not only in the UAE but also in Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco, India, Pakistan, Turkey, Canada and the USA.

