Savanna at Creek Beach
Payment plan*
10%211 089 AED
4%
80%1 688 710 AED
10%211 089 AED
About the project
Inner infrastructure
For children
Playground
Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
Swimming pool
Fitness center
Territory
Promenade
Barbeque area
Additionally
Shops
Restaurant / cafe
Conference room
Cinema
Transport accessibility
About project
Modern complex is located in the upcoming community of Dubai Creek Harbour, near the landscaped park. Live close to Dubai's major attractions and enjoy the atmosphere of understated luxury. There are 187 apartments to choose from with 1-3 bedrooms, high-quality finishes, and built-in wardrobes. All units come with balconies or terraces, allowing plenty of natural light to flood the interiors. Spacious closets and separate dressing rooms are featured in the bedrooms.
Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle, with adult and children's swimming pools, a gym, communal areas, outdoor playground, BBQ areas, green spaces, open-air cinema, indoor square, restaurants, and shops. Geant Express Supermarket and LuLu Hypermarket, Sayf and Mondoux restaurants, Maple Bear Nursery Creek Harbour, and Universal American School are all within a 5-10 minute drive. Parks and promenades such as Festival City Lake Walk, Al Jaddaf Walk 2, and Nad Shamma Park are also nearby. Iconic architecture of Dubai Savanna buildings boast a unique appearance, light-colored facades, high-quality craftsmanship, modern architecture, and elegant interiors. Surrounded by nature Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary can be reached in 8 minutes. There are many attractions around the island, including the Creek Marina yacht dock, island park, and several waterfronts. Reliable developer Emaar Properties is a company that has been engaged in complex development since 1997. The developer is present in key global markets not only in the UAE but also in Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco, India, Pakistan, Turkey, Canada and the USA.More