Seapoint

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeira, Dubai Marina, Dubai Harbour, Al Seyahi Street, 242/2

Down Payment

10%

317 889 AED
4%

127 156 AED
80%

2 543 110 AED
10%

317 889 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

Number of buildings 2
Number of apartments 35
Completion date Q2 2028
42, 42
Hydrophore Yes
Apartment
Number of objects 35
Price from 3 178 888 AED
Balcony Yes

Swimming pool for children

Game area

Outdoor swimming pool

Recreation area

Garden

Barbeque area

Shops

Restaurant / cafe

Conference room

Public transport 1 km
High school 5 km
Shop 1 km
Medical center 5 km
Sea 10 m

Modern project located on the first coastline in the popular Emaar Beachfront area. Enjoy a resort-style lifestyle and discover breathtaking views of Ain Dubai and Palm Jumeirah. The complex offers 305 apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, duplexes, and 5-6 bedroom penthouses. All units feature spacious balconies and high-quality finishes without furniture. Penthouses have terraces, family rooms, demo kitchens, and gyms.

Residents can enjoy a luxurious lifestyle with a 40-meter pool, rooftop garden, private beach, children's pool, play area, shared spaces, BBQ areas, and indoor parking. Dhow Star Floating Restaurant, Al Wasl Dhow, Bar Du Port Dubai, Serenity, and IR Yachts Charter and Services are all within a 5-10 minute walk. Carrefour Market and Fine Mart Marina, Life Pharmacy 73, Skydive Dubai, and Jungle Bay Waterpark are a bit further away. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located near Sheikh Zayed Road, allowing for quick access to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 25 minutes. Near the main attractions Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah can be reached in 10 minutes. The famous Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, singing fountains, and Dubai Opera are all within 20 minutes of the complex. Functional spaces Apartment layouts include living rooms, open-plan kitchens, bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and bathrooms, and laundry rooms. Some units have a maid's room, guest bathroom, and walk-in closet in the main bedroom. Reliable developer Emaar Properties is a company that has been engaged in complex development since 1997. The developer is present in key global markets not only in the UAE but also in Saudi Arabia, Syria, Jordan, Lebanon, Egypt, Morocco, India, Pakistan, Turkey, Canada and the USA.

35 offers
