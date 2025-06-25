UAE
Seslia Tower

24/1, Joory Street, Jumeirah Village Triangle, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Payment plan*

Down Payment

10%

97 843 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

39 137 AED
Before the completion date

50%

489 216 AED
Handover

10%

97 843 AED
Post-Handover

30%

293 529 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 5
Completion date Q2 2025
Sales launch Q4 2022
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 5
Price from 978 431 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

High school

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Sauna

Fitness center

Sport

Sports ground

Tennis court

Additionally

Shops

Restaurant / cafe

Conference room

Transport accessibility

High school 550 m
Shop 1 km

About project

Modern 32-story tower located in the quiet family community of Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), near Dubai's main attractions. Experience a new way of life and enjoy exclusive amenities every day. The residential complex includes 360 studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments. All units are rented out with ergonomic spaces and quality finishes. Stunning views of the surrounding area and Palm Jumeirah Island can be seen from the windows.

Residents can enjoy the infrastructure without leaving their homes: gym, pool, sports fields, steam room and sauna, children's and event areas, parking. Supermarkets, Jumeirah nursery, Springs medical clinic, and the Al Khail Avenue - Nakheel Malls shopping center are located in close proximity. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, allowing for quick access to Sheikh Zayed Road, Emirates Road, and Al Khail Road. The road to Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai International Airport takes no more than half an hour. Surrounded by nature The famous Miracle Garden is a 16-minute drive away. The flower park is unique primarily because it is located in the middle of the dead desert, away from the coastal part of the emirate. Reliable developer Tiger Group is a group of companies that has been actively developing since 1976. The company's real estate includes residential and commercial buildings, shops, and showrooms. Over the years, the developer has entered the markets of the Persian Gulf, the Middle East and Turkey.

More

Buildings

For sale

Price
Area
Completion date
5 offers
Total area
Price
Completion date

Infrastructure
Map

