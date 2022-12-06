UAE
Skyline of Arjan

2, 27A Street, Al Barsha South 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Payment plan*

Down Payment

10%

60 972 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

24 389 AED
Before the completion date

55%

335 348 AED
Post-Handover

35%

213 403 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 33
Completion date Q4 2026
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 33
Price from 609 724 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

High school

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Territory

Recreation area

Additionally

Shops

Restaurant / cafe

Conference room

Cinema

Transport accessibility

Public transport 600 m
High school 1 km
Shop 350 m
Medical center 1 km

About project

A new project in the young Arjan district, near green parks and lush gardens. Surrounded by iconic landmarks, this residential complex offers residents an exceptional urban living experience. The complex features studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. Large windows allow ample natural light into the apartments, visually expanding the space.

The premises are equipped with all the amenities for living and leisure: an open lounge area, a business center, a golf simulator, a cinema, a daycare, and a playground, indoor and outdoor fitness facilities, a spa salon, pools, and a restaurant courtyard. On the first level, there is a shopping gallery with an area of 11 150 m². Within a 10-minute drive, you can find Top In Town, Grandiose, and VIVA Supermarkets, Australian International School and Nord Anglia International School, Spice Vibes and Nahash restaurants, as well as medical centers like Mediclinic Parkview Hospital and Genesis Healthcare Centre. Transport accessibility The complex provides easy access to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, allowing for quick access to Dubai's main locations. You can reach Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport within 30 minutes. Surrounded by nature Within a 5-minute drive, you'll find the famous Miracle Garden and Butterfly Garden. In just 20 minutes, you can reach Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, a unique natural attraction inhabited by pink flamingos. Reliable developer AQUA Properties is the leading developer that has been actively developing since 2005. The company has firmly established itself in the market as an innovative and reliable developer with a dynamic strategic approach.

