Skyros

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Barsha South 3, Umm Suqeim Street, 7/2

Payment plan*

Down Payment

20%

179 792 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

35 958 AED
Before the completion date

60%

539 376 AED
Post-Handover

20%

179 792 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 14
Completion date Q2 2026
Sales launch Q2 2023
Number of floors
18
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 14
Price from 898 961 AED
Balcony Yes

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

High school

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Sport

Sports ground

Territory

Recreation area

Garden

Promenade

Additionally

Shops

Medical center

Cinema

Transport accessibility

Public transport 600 m
High school 3 km
Shop 250 m
Medical center 450 m

About project

The new complex in the rapidly growing area of Arjan is an exceptional project in Greek style, setting the standards for luxurious living in Dubai. With its modern design and developed infrastructure, Skyros will make you feel like you're in a famous resort.

The project comprises 440 plots, including studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments. Some apartments come with private pools. With direct access to landscaped spaces, green areas, and well-maintained pathways, residents can experience a sense of harmony with nature. The community ensures a safe environment and a modern, authentic lifestyle for all residents. The premises feature landscaped gardens, children's and adult pools, a gym, a basketball court, a lounge, an outdoor cinema, a children's playground, a sauna, a jogging track, and a health club. Within 5-10 minutes, you can reach Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, Greenheart Organic Farms and Loyal Minimart stores, Safa Community School, and Beauty Haven Salon Dubai. Transport accessibility Skyros seamlessly blends into Dubai's central district. The proximity to Umm Suqeim Street and Mohammed Bin Zayed Road provides easy access to the city's attractions, business centers, and recreational areas. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architectural project combines modern aesthetics and elegance. Every detail is carefully thought out. Energy-saving technologies and a smart home system contribute to environmental preservation. Reliable developer Samana Developers is one of the fastest-growing developers in the UAE, implementing projects under the motto «Always on time». The developer has been awarded three awards for its flagship projects, including «Best Sustainable Project of the Year», «Best Affordable Luxury Real Estate», and «Best Innovative Design in the Middle East».

More

Buildings

For sale

Price
Area
Completion date
14 offers
Total area
Price
Completion date

Infrastructure
Map

