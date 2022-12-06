UAE
EN
AED - د
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service

Sportz

Wimbledon Tower, West Gate Apartments, Dubai Sports City, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Payment plan*

Registration of the contract

4%

23 600 AED
Before the completion date

65%

383 500 AED
Post-Handover

35%

206 500 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 16
Completion date Q2 2027
Number of floors
39
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 16
Price from 590 000 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children

Swimming pool for children

Game area

Swimming pool and SPA

Outdoor swimming pool

Sauna

Jacuzzi

Fitness center

Beauty shop

Barbershop

Sport

Table tennis room

Tennis court

Billiard room

Territory

Barbeque area

Additionally

Cinema

Library

Transport accessibility

Public transport 500 m
High school 3 km
Shop 1 km
Medical center 3 km

About project

Twin towers in a mixed-use development area where all conditions are created to support a healthy lifestyle. Come home to a well-planned space with a wide range of living and recreational opportunities. The complex features studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. Large panoramic windows fill the apartments with sunlight and reveal breathtaking views of the surrounding spaces. Ambitious plots with private pools usher in a new era of modern real estate innovations, setting a high standard for living.

The complex offers a wide range of amenities: lobbies, outdoor and children's pools, a SPA salon, sauna and jacuzzi, barbecue area, beauty salon, business center, billiards, badminton and table tennis courts, pilates studio, yoga and meditation area, bike track, basketball and tennis courts, running track, cricket field, climbing wall, fitness center, playground, golf simulator, water lounge, outdoor cinema, library. Within a 10-minute drive are Grandiose and Carrefour supermarkets, City Centre Meaisem, Victory Heights Primary School, The Royal Grammar School Guildford and Dwight School, Kinder Castle Nursery and The Els Club At Dubai Sport City. Transport accessibility The complex is conveniently located near the main Dubai highway — Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, allowing quick access to the city's main locations. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport are both reachable within 25 minutes by car. Reliable developer Danube Properties is one of the largest companies in the UAE market, founded in 1993. During his activity, the developer has won more than 50 prestigious awards due to the high quality of real estate and an individual approach to each client.

More

Buildings

For sale

Price
Area
Completion date
16 offers
Total area
Price
Completion date

Infrastructure
Map

0 objects in the presentation