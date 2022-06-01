UAE
The Anwa

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai Maritime City Street, WS02

Payment plan*

Down Payment

20%

584 175 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

116 835 AED
Handover

80%

2 336 700 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 1
Number of apartments 12
Completion date Q2 2022
Number of floors
49
Ceiling height 6.6 m
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
Apartment
Number of objects 12
Price from 2 920 875 AED

Inner infrastructure

For children

Playground

Swimming pool for children

Game area

Swimming pool and SPA

Swimming pool

Fitness center

Sport

Squash court

Territory

Recreation area

Garden

Promenade

Additionally

Shops

Restaurant / cafe

Conference room

Bakery

Terrace

Transport accessibility

Public transport 3 km
High school 5 km
Shop 4 km
Medical center 3 km
Metro station 4 km
Sea 10 m

About project

Modern 229-apartment tower in Dubai Maritime City — a man-made peninsula on the shore of the Persian Gulf. Live close to main attractions and enjoy stunning views of the Arabian Sea and the glamorous look of Dubai. The 48-story building includes studios, 1-3 bedroom apartments, and penthouses. All units are featured with premium quality finishes, fully equipped kitchens, and appliances. Open sea views can be enjoyed from the windows and spacious terraces.

Residents have access to scenic swimming pools, a gym, landscaped gardens, a children's play area, a yoga and pilates studio, and a 24-hour concierge service. Located in close proximity to the residential complex is a promenade with shops, restaurants, a Venetian square, a theater, a museum, the shopping center "The Dubai Mall by Sea", and the ocean liner-hotel Queen Elizabeth 2 and Mian Rashid. Transport accessibility This exclusive project is located 10 minutes from the main Sheikh Zayed Road, providing easy access to all locations in Dubai. Dubai International Airport is located a 15-20 minute drive from the complex. Near the main attractions The main attractions of Dubai: Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, and Dubai Mall, are a 20-minute drive away. The journey to the famous districts of Dubai Marina, Dubai Harbour, and Palm Jumeirah takes less than 30 minutes. High-quality finish The apartments' finishes use premium materials, including marble and Italian ceramic tiles. All necessary plumbing is installed in the bathrooms. Kitchens from the Porcelanosa brand are equipped with built-in Gorenje appliances. Reliable developer Omniyat Properties is a large company that has been actively developing in the real estate market since 2005. The company's main areas of focus are the construction and management of residential, hotel, and commercial properties.

