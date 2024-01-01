UAE
Catalog
About service

The Autograph X Series

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Jumeirah Village Circle, District JVC 10, 19 Street, 1/2

Payment plan*

Down Payment

35%

1 312 787 AED
Registration of the contract

4%

150 033 AED
Handover

65%

2 438 032 AED
*The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings 7
Completion date Q1 2024
Sales launch Q4 2023
Number of floors
3, 3, 3, 3, 3, 3, 3
Hydrophore Yes
Type of object
TownHouse
Number of objects 7
Price from 3 750 819 AED

Inner infrastructure

Parking

Numbers of parking lots

For children

High school

Territory

Recreation area

Promenade

Barbeque area

Additionally

Shops

Restaurant / cafe

Conference room

Transport accessibility

Public transport 290 m
High school 210 m
Shop 350 m
Medical center 6 km

About project

A new project in the heart of Dubai, in one of the most popular family communities, JVC. Enjoy a relaxed way of life, unwind with friends, and discover modern, international-level amenities. You have a luxurious collection of 3-bedroom townhouses to choose from, overlooking lush park landscapes. Inspiring architecture and luxurious finishes create an atmosphere for an elevated lifestyle.

Special attention is given to landscaping, allowing residents and their guests to enjoy picnics, walks, and outdoor relaxation. JSS International School is within walking distance, and a bit further, you'll find Aster Pharmacy 205, Bazaar Gourmet supermarkets, and VIVA Supermarket - JVC. The main attractions of Dubai, including Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, and Dubai Mall, are a 15-20 minute drive away. Within 15 minutes, you can reach the famous areas of Dubai Marina, Dubai Harbour, and Palm Jumeirah. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located 7 minutes from Sheikh Zayed Road, allowing quick access to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport is a 15-minute drive from home. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architectural project features a glass facade with innovative technology. The 7,4-meter high double ceiling makes the surrounding living space truly unique. Reliable developer Green Group is a company that has been developing and constructing residential and commercial real estate in the UAE since 2013. The developer creates projects that pay special attention to modern technologies and eco-systems.

More

Buildings

For sale

Price
Area
Completion date
7 offers
Total area
Price
Completion date

Infrastructure
Map

