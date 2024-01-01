- Home
- -
- Residential complexes
- -
- The Autograph X Series
The Autograph X Series
Payment plan*
35%1 312 787 AED
4%
65%2 438 032 AED
About the project
Inner infrastructure
Parking
Numbers of parking lots
For children
High school
Territory
Recreation area
Promenade
Barbeque area
Additionally
Shops
Restaurant / cafe
Conference room
Transport accessibility
About project
A new project in the heart of Dubai, in one of the most popular family communities, JVC. Enjoy a relaxed way of life, unwind with friends, and discover modern, international-level amenities. You have a luxurious collection of 3-bedroom townhouses to choose from, overlooking lush park landscapes. Inspiring architecture and luxurious finishes create an atmosphere for an elevated lifestyle.
Special attention is given to landscaping, allowing residents and their guests to enjoy picnics, walks, and outdoor relaxation. JSS International School is within walking distance, and a bit further, you'll find Aster Pharmacy 205, Bazaar Gourmet supermarkets, and VIVA Supermarket - JVC. The main attractions of Dubai, including Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, and Dubai Mall, are a 15-20 minute drive away. Within 15 minutes, you can reach the famous areas of Dubai Marina, Dubai Harbour, and Palm Jumeirah. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located 7 minutes from Sheikh Zayed Road, allowing quick access to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport is a 15-minute drive from home. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architectural project features a glass facade with innovative technology. The 7,4-meter high double ceiling makes the surrounding living space truly unique. Reliable developer Green Group is a company that has been developing and constructing residential and commercial real estate in the UAE since 2013. The developer creates projects that pay special attention to modern technologies and eco-systems.More